Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:43 AM

195 E Ocotillo Avenue

195 Ocotillo Avenue · (760) 774-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

195 Ocotillo Avenue, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Taquitz Canyon River Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
Stately beyond imagination. Turnkey-Furnished. Charming Old World Spanish style home tucked away on a quiet street in the coveted South Palm Springs neighborhood of Tahquitz River Estates. Three Bedrooms, Three Baths, with spacious detached Casita. Meticulous architectural detailing, quality furnishings, exquisite fabrics evoke a warm ambiance in this comfortable vacation home, remodeled with care and finesse. Spacious outdoor living area with an expansive loggia surrounding a very private pool and spa. Pool, Gardner, Internet and Maid Service Included. Please see attached Virtual Tour. Seasonal rental only Minimum 30 days, No vacation or long term. $4,900 May-September $6,000 October-April Available May 15, 2020-Booked Jan-April 2021

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 E Ocotillo Avenue have any available units?
195 E Ocotillo Avenue has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 195 E Ocotillo Avenue have?
Some of 195 E Ocotillo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 E Ocotillo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
195 E Ocotillo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 E Ocotillo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 195 E Ocotillo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 195 E Ocotillo Avenue offer parking?
No, 195 E Ocotillo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 195 E Ocotillo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 E Ocotillo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 E Ocotillo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 195 E Ocotillo Avenue has a pool.
Does 195 E Ocotillo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 195 E Ocotillo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 195 E Ocotillo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 E Ocotillo Avenue has units with dishwashers.
