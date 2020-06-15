195 E Ocotillo Avenue

Amenities

Stately beyond imagination. Turnkey-Furnished. Charming Old World Spanish style home tucked away on a quiet street in the coveted South Palm Springs neighborhood of Tahquitz River Estates. Three Bedrooms, Three Baths, with spacious detached Casita. Meticulous architectural detailing, quality furnishings, exquisite fabrics evoke a warm ambiance in this comfortable vacation home, remodeled with care and finesse. Spacious outdoor living area with an expansive loggia surrounding a very private pool and spa. Pool, Gardner, Internet and Maid Service Included. Please see attached Virtual Tour. Seasonal rental only Minimum 30 days, No vacation or long term. $4,900 May-September $6,000 October-April Available May 15, 2020-Booked Jan-April 2021