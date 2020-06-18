193 W Via Olivera

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub new construction

MODERN, newly constructed single family residence for lease! The ultimate Palm Springs LIFESTYLE begins with seamless indoor/outdoor living! On the main level enjoy a well-appointed kitchen featuring VIKING appliances, quartz STONE counter tops, soft close cabinets, large kitchen ISLAND, soaring ceiling, a wall fireplace, convenient powder room and large laundry room. The great room doors fully open to a SPARKLING pool and spa with glorious MOUNTAIN views!! Upstairs you will find two generously sized MASTER SUITES plus a family room that can be used as an office or possible 3rd bedroom. Flexible leasing terms. Offered for Sale also please see MLS #20-542458