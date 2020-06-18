All apartments in Palm Springs
Find more places like 193 W Via Olivera.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Springs, CA
/
193 W Via Olivera
Last updated May 4 2020 at 9:43 PM

193 W Via Olivera

193 West via Olivera · (310) 432-6505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

193 West via Olivera, Palm Springs, CA 92262
Chino Canyon

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2465 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
new construction
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
new construction
MODERN, newly constructed single family residence for lease! The ultimate Palm Springs LIFESTYLE begins with seamless indoor/outdoor living! On the main level enjoy a well-appointed kitchen featuring VIKING appliances, quartz STONE counter tops, soft close cabinets, large kitchen ISLAND, soaring ceiling, a wall fireplace, convenient powder room and large laundry room. The great room doors fully open to a SPARKLING pool and spa with glorious MOUNTAIN views!! Upstairs you will find two generously sized MASTER SUITES plus a family room that can be used as an office or possible 3rd bedroom. Flexible leasing terms. Offered for Sale also please see MLS #20-542458

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 193 W Via Olivera have any available units?
193 W Via Olivera has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 193 W Via Olivera have?
Some of 193 W Via Olivera's amenities include on-site laundry, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 193 W Via Olivera currently offering any rent specials?
193 W Via Olivera isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 193 W Via Olivera pet-friendly?
No, 193 W Via Olivera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 193 W Via Olivera offer parking?
Yes, 193 W Via Olivera does offer parking.
Does 193 W Via Olivera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 193 W Via Olivera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 193 W Via Olivera have a pool?
Yes, 193 W Via Olivera has a pool.
Does 193 W Via Olivera have accessible units?
No, 193 W Via Olivera does not have accessible units.
Does 193 W Via Olivera have units with dishwashers?
No, 193 W Via Olivera does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 193 W Via Olivera?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

La Ventana
300 S Calle El Segundo
Palm Springs, CA 92262
Desert Flower
2500 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264

Similar Pages

Palm Springs 1 BedroomsPalm Springs 2 Bedrooms
Palm Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Springs Apartments with Balcony
Palm Springs Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CARiverside, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CAMoreno Valley, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Redlands, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CAColton, CALake Elsinore, CARialto, CAWildomar, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CALoma Linda, CA
Alpine, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CALake San Marcos, CAWoodcrest, CACalimesa, CASan Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Araby Commons

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
College of the DesertLoma Linda University
San Diego City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity