1818 Sandcliff Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Garden Villas Condo - Property Id: 287494



MUST SEE, A MID-CENTURY CLASSIC! Located in a quiet low-density complex in South Palm Springs. This spacious two bed/two bath condo consists of a large true master bedroom suite, as well as a large second bedroom, both with plenty of closet space. Outside the dining room is a beautiful private patio. Patio is close to pool and spa area, outdoor entertainment area, beautiful grounds with mature landscaping, and spectacular panoramic mountain views. This condo has easy carpet in bedrooms, tile floors throughout living area, newer stainless steel appliances along with loads of kitchen cupboard space. Stacked washer/dryer located in master bathroom. The master bath is in the process of being redone; photos coming soon. This condo has brand new energy efficient dual pane tinted windows and sliding glass doors. This condo comes with one designated covered parking spot along with a storage unit closet. A very short walk to Smoke Tree Shopping Ctr., Jensen's, Pet-co, Walgreens.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287494

Property Id 287494



(RLNE5807568)