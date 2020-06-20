All apartments in Palm Springs
1818 Sandcliff Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1818 Sandcliff Rd

1818 Sandcliff Road · (760) 902-0816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1818 Sandcliff Road, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Araby Commons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1764 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Garden Villas Condo - Property Id: 287494

MUST SEE, A MID-CENTURY CLASSIC! Located in a quiet low-density complex in South Palm Springs. This spacious two bed/two bath condo consists of a large true master bedroom suite, as well as a large second bedroom, both with plenty of closet space. Outside the dining room is a beautiful private patio. Patio is close to pool and spa area, outdoor entertainment area, beautiful grounds with mature landscaping, and spectacular panoramic mountain views. This condo has easy carpet in bedrooms, tile floors throughout living area, newer stainless steel appliances along with loads of kitchen cupboard space. Stacked washer/dryer located in master bathroom. The master bath is in the process of being redone; photos coming soon. This condo has brand new energy efficient dual pane tinted windows and sliding glass doors. This condo comes with one designated covered parking spot along with a storage unit closet. A very short walk to Smoke Tree Shopping Ctr., Jensen's, Pet-co, Walgreens.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287494
Property Id 287494

(RLNE5807568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Sandcliff Rd have any available units?
1818 Sandcliff Rd has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Springs, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 Sandcliff Rd have?
Some of 1818 Sandcliff Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 Sandcliff Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Sandcliff Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Sandcliff Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1818 Sandcliff Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Springs.
Does 1818 Sandcliff Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1818 Sandcliff Rd does offer parking.
Does 1818 Sandcliff Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1818 Sandcliff Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Sandcliff Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1818 Sandcliff Rd has a pool.
Does 1818 Sandcliff Rd have accessible units?
No, 1818 Sandcliff Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Sandcliff Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 Sandcliff Rd has units with dishwashers.
