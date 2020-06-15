All apartments in Palm Desert
Last updated December 24 2019 at 11:32 AM

72766 Tony Trabert Lane

72766 Tony Trabert Lane · (760) 541-4803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

72766 Tony Trabert Lane, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
bocce court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Enjoy the Palm Desert Lifestyle and tennis opportunities at this turnkey upgraded 2 bedroom/2 bath condo at Deep Canyon Tennis Club. New tile flooring, recessed kitchen lighting, upgraded appliances, ceiling fans, painted in soft , soothing beige tones. The designer touches add to the feeling of luxury in a premium South Palm Desert location with close proximity to El Paseo shopping, fine dining , and cultural events at McCallum Theatre. A very private patio to enjoy the outside weather. Steps away from the pool and spa. The club has multiple pools, stadium tennis courts, clubhouse, pickle ball , bocce ball and many social activities. Come and experience the Desert at the gated community of Deep Canyon! Owner will consider a seasonal lease at $3195.00 a month during Nov - March.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72766 Tony Trabert Lane have any available units?
72766 Tony Trabert Lane has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 72766 Tony Trabert Lane have?
Some of 72766 Tony Trabert Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72766 Tony Trabert Lane currently offering any rent specials?
72766 Tony Trabert Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72766 Tony Trabert Lane pet-friendly?
No, 72766 Tony Trabert Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 72766 Tony Trabert Lane offer parking?
No, 72766 Tony Trabert Lane does not offer parking.
Does 72766 Tony Trabert Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72766 Tony Trabert Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72766 Tony Trabert Lane have a pool?
Yes, 72766 Tony Trabert Lane has a pool.
Does 72766 Tony Trabert Lane have accessible units?
No, 72766 Tony Trabert Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 72766 Tony Trabert Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72766 Tony Trabert Lane has units with dishwashers.
