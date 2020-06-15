72766 Tony Trabert Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse pool hot tub media room tennis court

Enjoy the Palm Desert Lifestyle and tennis opportunities at this turnkey upgraded 2 bedroom/2 bath condo at Deep Canyon Tennis Club. New tile flooring, recessed kitchen lighting, upgraded appliances, ceiling fans, painted in soft , soothing beige tones. The designer touches add to the feeling of luxury in a premium South Palm Desert location with close proximity to El Paseo shopping, fine dining , and cultural events at McCallum Theatre. A very private patio to enjoy the outside weather. Steps away from the pool and spa. The club has multiple pools, stadium tennis courts, clubhouse, pickle ball , bocce ball and many social activities. Come and experience the Desert at the gated community of Deep Canyon! Owner will consider a seasonal lease at $3195.00 a month during Nov - March.