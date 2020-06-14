Apartment List
/
CA
/
palm desert
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Palm Desert, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palm Desert renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1315 sqft
Golfers paradise in the heart of the desert. Ready access to I-10. Units have energy efficient windows and lighting, nine-foot ceilings and built-in computer desks. In-unit W/D. Club room, resort-style pool area, pet friendly.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
210 Madrid Ave
210 Madrid Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1347 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (30+ Days Minimum) Monterey CC at its finest! Views Galore!! Enter to a private landscaped gated courtyard, that draws you toward the open and airy living and dining areas. Vaulted ceiling, Open air Atrium.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
43376 Cook St
43376 Cook St, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
947 sqft
This highly sought after unit is located in the guard gated community of Palm Lakes.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
76268 Impatiens Circle
76268 Impatiens Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1918 sqft
Awesome remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 bath rental for the most discerning tenant. You'll love living in Palm Valley CC with 2 golf courses, 46 swimming pools, a 86,000 sq. ft.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Brava
1 Unit Available
1021 Via Fortuna
1021 Via Fortuna, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1867 sqft
Available now! Great Plan 1 in BRAVA available with no stairs! The unit boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with fireplace in nearly 1900 square feet of living space and attached 2 car garage! the kitchen is roomy with granite counters and

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43772 Calle Las Brisas
43772 Calle Las Brisas West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1612 sqft
Desert Breezes offers Beautiful homes with resort-style amenities in one of the most desirable communities in the valley! Close to shopping, fine dining, cultural and recreational activities.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43836 Via Palma
43836 Via Palma, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1536 sqft
Desert Breezes offers Beautiful homes with resort-style amenities in one of the most desirable communities in the valley! Close to shopping, fine dining, cultural and recreational activities.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
740 Hawk Hill
740 Hawk Hill Trail, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2430 sqft
3 BR 3.5 BA Single Family Home on the Golf Course in Beauutiful Indian Ridge CC. Popular Bougainvillea 1 Great Room Open Floor Plan. The Kitchen is open to the Family Room with Fireplace. Large Screen TV, Built-ins and Wet Bar.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
313 Paseo Gusto
313 Paseo Gusto, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1771 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home, 1 bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master closet with built-in dresser, open loft office area, upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer, open kitchen, dining, living space with lovely enclosed patio.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
38635 Dahlia Way
38635 Dahila Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1549 sqft
Low summer rate, $2,750/month. Absolutely wonderful condo in Palm Valley Country Club! Two bedrooms plus den, two baths Palm plan. Master suite has king bed, flat screen tv and full bath, guest bedroom has two double beds and 3/4 bath.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Desert Falls
1 Unit Available
252 Desert Falls Drive Drive
252 Desert Falls Drive East, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1330 sqft
Fabulous Desert Falls single story villa at it's BEST! Secluded elevated location overlooking mountains and greenbelt. This contemporary desert chic 2 bed/2 ba villa is perfect for any vacation! All new furnishings throughout, open and bright.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
47306 Abdel Circle
47306 Abdel Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1808 sqft
*Available April 2020 and all of 2021!This truly one of a kind property will be your Perfect Desert Vacation! Stunning views of the golf course and green situated on a quiet street with your pool and spa steps away! The enclosed front courtyard

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
77723 Calle Las Brisas
77723 Calle Las Brisas South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1536 sqft
Pool Home offered for Long-Term Lease or Sale. Mountain Views! 2BR plus Den (den could be used as a 3rd BR since it has doors and a closet). Large Master Suite. 2-car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Desert Falls
1 Unit Available
514 Desert Falls Drive
514 Desert Falls Drive North, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1814 sqft
Beautiful, Bright & Pristine 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath upper level condo in the heart of Palm Desert in beautiful Desert Falls CC! Come stay for your next winter vacation or up to an annual lease.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
43 Country Club Drive
43 Country Club Drive, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1440 sqft
SPECTACULAR VIEWS from every window in this spacious 2bdrm/2bath 1440sf manufactured home TURNKEY FURNISHED on a large lot that overlooks the valley in the Silver Spur Community near Big Horn in South Palm Desert.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Desert Falls
1 Unit Available
208 Desert Falls Drive
208 Desert Falls Drive East, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1330 sqft
Now available for 2020/2021 season! Gorgeous remodel. All new kitchen and stainless appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring, updated furnishings and TV's. Shutters throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
The Lakes
1 Unit Available
183 Bouquet Canyon Drive
183 Bouquet Canyon Drive, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,450
1368 sqft
Feb/March 2021 leased. Gorgeous, south facing 2 bedroom, 2 bath overlooking the golf course, Santa Rosa mountains and waterfalls. Beautifully remodeled kitchen with slab granite and updated cabinetry. Ceiling fans.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
73695 Jasmine Place
73695 Jasmine Place, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1745 sqft
This is an opportunity to rent one of the most coveted condo locations - and best values - in all of prestigious Ironwood CC.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
85 Conejo Circle
85 Conejo Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2119 sqft
Golf, Tennis, Fitness Center, this unit has it all.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
72600 Sun Valley Lane
72600 Sun Valley Lane, Palm Desert, CA
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
6100 sqft
Contemporary View Estate, Pool/Spa - Property Id: 266559 Custom built home on an elevated lot with expansive northern mountain and city views.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
76088 Impatiens Circle
76088 Impatiens Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
1678 sqft
To see all of our vacation homes visit www.everdaylux.com, if you would like more information text Shevy at 949.769.1599.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
76458 Violet Circle
76458 Violet Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1549 sqft
Furnished and available july1st to dec 28th 2020 $2695 mo.

1 of 61

Last updated May 19 at 07:00am
1 Unit Available
29 Avenida Andra
29 Avenida Andra, Palm Desert, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
5015 sqft
Off season rate. Modern/Contemporary Estate located within a private enclave of 33 custom homes at the exclusive Estates at Desert Springs Marriott! Beautifully remolded, soaring ceilings, grand living room with wet-bar. Formal dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Palm Desert
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Palm Desert, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Palm Desert renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Desert 3 BedroomsPalm Desert Apartments with Balcony
Palm Desert Apartments with GaragePalm Desert Apartments with GymPalm Desert Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Desert Apartments with ParkingPalm Desert Apartments with Pool
Palm Desert Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Desert Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Desert Furnished ApartmentsPalm Desert Luxury PlacesPalm Desert Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA
Cathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College