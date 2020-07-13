Apartment List
/
CA
/
palm desert
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Palm Desert, CA with pool

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Golfers paradise in the heart of the desert. Ready access to I-10. Units have energy efficient windows and lighting, nine-foot ceilings and built-in computer desks. In-unit W/D. Club room, resort-style pool area, pet friendly.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
73165 Irontree Drive
73165 Irontree Drive, Palm Desert, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
5261 sqft
Available April 2020! Wow! Come make this prestigious Ironwood CC home your very own masterpiece. You know you have arrived when you drive up to this impressive circle driveway with covered entry.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
77355 New Mexico Drive
77355 New Mexico Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1818 sqft
Available 10/1/19 to 4/30/20 This home is a perfect Vacation rental 3 bedrooms and 3 baths makes a bathroom for all. Beautifully furnished with a southwest exposure and mountain views.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
459 Falcon View Circle
459 Falcon View Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2182 sqft
LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Oasis Country Club
42207 Omar Place
42207 Omar Place, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1139 sqft
Gorgeous,upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 7th fairway of the Oasis Country Club. Breathtaking, panoramic, mountain, lake and golf course views.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
43376 Cook St
43376 Cook St, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
947 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is located in the guard gated community of Palm Lakes. It's been remodeled, has a private balcony deck with great views to the lake and the pool.

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
606 Mesa Grande Drive
606 Mesa Grande Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2430 sqft
Popular Open Great Room Floor Plan with private POOL/SPA located on an elevated lot with Beautiful Fairway, Lake & Mountain VIEWS. Highly Desirable 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Bougainvillea 1 Home with Dining, Kitchen & Family Rooms open plan.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
313 Paseo Gusto
313 Paseo Gusto, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1771 sqft
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home, 1 bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master closet with built-in dresser, open loft office area, upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer, open kitchen, dining, living space with lovely enclosed patio.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
74800 Sheryl Avenue
74800 Sheryl Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
817 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with private patio and walk in closet. Ground level unit with no above unit has a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and stacked washer/dryer in unit, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Desert Breezes
43922 Warner Trail
43922 Warner Trail, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2137 sqft
Three bedroom pool home featuring expanded large family room. Open living and dining kitchen concept featuring a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, built-in microwave, plenty storage, kitchen island and bay windows perfect for breakfast nook.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
225 Paseo Gregario
225 Paseo Gregario, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1270 sqft
This Beautiful furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in The Spanish Walk community is the perfect place to call home! This end-unit condo features include tile flooring throughout common areas, great room, dining area and kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Desert Falls
252 Desert Falls Drive Drive
252 Desert Falls Drive East, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1330 sqft
Fabulous Desert Falls single story villa at it's BEST! Secluded elevated location overlooking mountains and greenbelt. This contemporary desert chic 2 bed/2 ba villa is perfect for any vacation! All new furnishings throughout, open and bright.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
229 Las Lomas
229 Las Lomas, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1303 sqft
Delightful 20 Plan, completely updated. Just charming. South Facing over fairway. Close to community pool/spa and Clubhouse. Internet service upon request, flat panel TV.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley Country Club
38645 Dahlia Way
38645 Dahila Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1549 sqft
Available for summer months for $2,500/mo. Adorable condo with absolutely gorgeous views! Available for monthly or seasonal. Very cute, clean and comfortable 2 bedroom, plus den, 2 bath condo in the popular Palm Valley Country Club.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Desert Breezes
43530 Via Badalona
43530 Via Badalona, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1536 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful Backyard and mountain views. This home has lots of light, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room and beautiful furnishings throughout the home.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
279 Cordoba Way
279 Cordoba Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1347 sqft
Beautifully updated two bedroom condo boasting breathtaking golf course views and mountain vistas from the recently expanded patio. Tastefully furnished throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
259 Calle Del Verano
259 Calle De Verano, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1303 sqft
Super location with terrific setting near one of the sparkling community pool/spas, overlooking the lush golf course. Newer carpet, newer kitchen and newer tile in bathroom. South, south and south! 20MAX with 2 masters, separated for privacy.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
102 Don Miguel Circle
102 Don Miguel Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1656 sqft
Gorgeous remodel on this end unit 30plan with rare private sideyard.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
338 Villena Way
338 Villena Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1584 sqft
Great cul de sac street location, patio right on the course, and a community pool & spa just across the street! End unit 30plan with vaulted ceilings, skylights, and smart floorplan, paired with upgraded kitchen and bathrooms make this a pleasant

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
413 Tava Lane
413 Tava Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1288 sqft
Now available! Great opportunity for this 2 bedroom plus den/office in the heart of Palm Desert. Tile flooring downstairs. Granite kitchen counters, stainless appliances, ceiling fans. Private patio. Double car garage.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
19 Ensenada Lane
19 Ensenada Lane, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1992 sqft
Amazing, Upgraded 3B/3b, approx. 2,000 sq. ft. Beautiful Panoramic Mountain Views to the South and the West. Incrediblle entertaining yard that over looks a green belt which allows unobstructed Mountain Views.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
47670 Desert Sage Court
47670 Desert Sage Court, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1009 sqft
Corsican Villas is a beautiful gated community located in the heart of South Palm Desert within a mile from the world renowned shopping and restaurant area of El Paseo.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
47770 Mirage Court
47770 Mirage Court, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1272 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath vacation condo. Beautifully furnished and appointed. Lovely upgrades in kitchen and baths including granite countertops and new backsplash in kitchen. As well as recessed and pendant lighting.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Palm Desert Resort
40960 La Costa Circle
40960 La Costa Circle West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1333 sqft
Available 2021 SEASON. Owner pays for deluxe cable package! Turnkey furnished and fully renovated 3-bedroom, 2-full bath! NO carpet. Enjoy the security and luxury of Palm Desert Resort Country Club.

July 2020 Palm Desert Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Desert Rent Report. Palm Desert rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Desert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Palm Desert Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Desert Rent Report. Palm Desert rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Desert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Palm Desert rent trends were flat over the past month

Palm Desert rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Palm Desert stand at $962 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,203 for a two-bedroom. Palm Desert's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Palm Desert over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents rose 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Palm Desert rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Palm Desert, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Palm Desert is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Palm Desert's median two-bedroom rent of $1,203 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Palm Desert fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Desert than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,638, which is more than twice the price in Palm Desert.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Desert 3 BedroomsPalm Desert Apartments with Balcony
    Palm Desert Apartments with GaragePalm Desert Apartments with GymPalm Desert Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalm Desert Apartments with ParkingPalm Desert Apartments with Pool
    Palm Desert Apartments with Washer-DryerPalm Desert Dog Friendly ApartmentsPalm Desert Furnished ApartmentsPalm Desert Luxury PlacesPalm Desert Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
    San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CADesert Hot Springs, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CAThousand Palms, CABig Bear Lake, CATwentynine Palms, CA
    Cathedral City, CAIndian Wells, CABanning, CAYucca Valley, CAIndio, CAHemet, CABig Bear City, CARancho Mirage, CALa Quinta, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
    Moreno Valley College