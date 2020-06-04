Apartment List
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:16 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Palm Desert, CA with garage

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
38533 Nasturtium Way
38533 Nasturtium Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1555 sqft
For Rent in Palm Valley Country Club: Turnkey Furnished Townhouse available for long term lease . Enjoy the breathtaking south west views of the mountains, pond. pool and golf course from balcony and patio. Steps from the pool and BBQ.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
74210 Fairway Drive
74210 Fairway Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1989 sqft
Relax in this charming home reminiscent of a European country villa. Originally built in 1947, the home was remodeled in 2006 while retaining 1940's character. From the large corner lot with beautiful landscaping, enter an Oasis.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
47695 Desert Sage Court
47695 Desert Sage Court, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1009 sqft
Super fresh 2 BR/2BA condo in gorgeous South Palm Desert. Available Dec 2020 at $2400 per month. NOT AVAILABLE for JAN-APR 2021 . Ask about off season rates. Includes internet and partial utilities.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
72632 Raven Road
72632 Raven Road, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Stunning end unit with panoramic mountain views from Living, Dining and each bedroom. Great location, close to El Paseo, directly across the street from 1 of 2 sparkling pools and spas. Walk out your door to 26 miles of hiking and biking trails.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
459 Falcon View Circle
459 Falcon View Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2182 sqft
LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43617 Via Badalona
43617 Via Badalona, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1441 sqft
Available April 1st. Conveniently located to everything! This Desert Breeze detached condominium is in the perfectly located along green belt with the pool and spa a short walk out the back door. Newer Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Brava
1 Unit Available
1021 Via Fortuna
1021 Via Fortuna, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1867 sqft
Available now! Great Plan 1 in BRAVA available with no stairs! The unit boasts 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with fireplace in nearly 1900 square feet of living space and attached 2 car garage! the kitchen is roomy with granite counters and

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43670 Calle Las Brisas
43670 Calle Las Brisas West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1612 sqft
Fabulous 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Fully furnished and ready to move in. Great starter home. Close to one of the 5 pools and club house in this peaceful and tranquil community.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palma Village Groves
1 Unit Available
44842 Ramona Avenue
44842 Ramona Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1778 sqft
Palm Desert - great area! Nestled in a private driveway - with great shade tree and front an back yards - this home has new carpet, new paint, great landscaping and great location.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
313 Paseo Gusto
313 Paseo Gusto, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1771 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home, 1 bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master closet with built-in dresser, open loft office area, upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer, open kitchen, dining, living space with lovely enclosed patio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
38645 Dahlia Way
38645 Dahila Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1549 sqft
Available for summer months for $2,500/mo. Adorable condo with absolutely gorgeous views! Available for monthly or seasonal. Very cute, clean and comfortable 2 bedroom, plus den, 2 bath condo in the popular Palm Valley Country Club.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
48660 Stoney Creek Lane
48660 Stoney Creek Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1184 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 bath seasonal rental in Indian Hills, located in highly desirable South Palm Desert. This condo has a large master bedroom and full master bathroom. A Large living and dining area with a beautiful view. Large back patio.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
290 San Vicente
290 San Vincente Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1303 sqft
Great 20 plan 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo on a great cul de sac street in the ehart of Monterey Country Club. Several upgrades abound and located on the golfcourse.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
77723 Calle Las Brisas
77723 Calle Las Brisas South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1536 sqft
Pool Home offered for Long-Term Lease or Sale. Mountain Views! 2BR plus Den (den could be used as a 3rd BR since it has doors and a closet). Large Master Suite. 2-car garage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Woodhaven Country Club
1 Unit Available
41368 Woodhaven Drive
41368 Woodhaven Drive East, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1808 sqft
Seasonal rate. Wonderful condo in desirable Woodhaven Country Club, close to Tennis Gardens, shopping and freeway. Delightful 2 bedrooms plus den and 3 baths. Bedroom on the first floor has queen bed, tv and private full bath.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43530 Via Badalona
43530 Via Badalona, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1536 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful Backyard and mountain views. This home has lots of light, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room and beautiful furnishings throughout the home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
102 Don Miguel Circle
102 Don Miguel Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1656 sqft
Gorgeous remodel on this end unit 30plan with rare private sideyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
307 Durango
307 Durango, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1670 sqft
Beautifully remodeled condo with great location. Sunny southern views of water, mountains and fairway. Open floorplan boasting slate counters and stainless appliances in the kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
432 S Sierra Madre
432 Sierra Madre South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1584 sqft
Lovely 30 Plan, 2 bedrooms (King & Twins), Plus Den with convertible sleeper sofa (Full). Breakfast nook in kitchen. Attached Garage, North facing Patio over double wide fairway. Newer tiled flooring with carpet bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Desert Falls
1 Unit Available
514 Desert Falls Drive
514 Desert Falls Drive North, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1814 sqft
Beautiful, Bright & Pristine 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath upper level condo in the heart of Palm Desert in beautiful Desert Falls CC! Come stay for your next winter vacation or up to an annual lease.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
413 Tava Lane
413 Tava Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1288 sqft
Now available! Great opportunity for this 2 bedroom plus den/office in the heart of Palm Desert. Tile flooring downstairs. Granite kitchen counters, stainless appliances, ceiling fans. Private patio. Double car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Palm Desert
1 Unit Available
73394 Tamarisk Street
73394 Tamarisk Street, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2008 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The raised-hearth, gas fireplace is the focal point of this delightful Mid-century classic which has vaulted ceiling in living room...lots of windows looking out to the inviting pool & rear yard. Pool is being resurfaced.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Desert Resort
1 Unit Available
40960 La Costa Circle
40960 La Costa Circle West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1333 sqft
Seeking 3-6 mo tenant. Owner pays for deluxe cable package! Turnkey furnished and fully renovated 3-bedroom, 2-full bath! NO carpet. Enjoy the security and luxury of Palm Desert Resort Country Club.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palma Village Groves
1 Unit Available
74105 De Anza Way
74105 De Anza Way, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1232 sqft
The Property has an enormous backyard with ample room for a Pool and Spa along with great mountain views.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Palm Desert, CA

Palm Desert apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

