29 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palm Desert, CA

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
19 Units Available
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
768 sqft
Golfers paradise in the heart of the desert. Ready access to I-10. Units have energy efficient windows and lighting, nine-foot ceilings and built-in computer desks. In-unit W/D. Club room, resort-style pool area, pet friendly.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Shadow Mountain Golf Estates
1 Unit Available
73850 Fairway Drive
73850 Fairway Drive, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$900
440 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 73850 Fairway Drive in Palm Desert. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Palm Desert
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
814 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
78085 Cobalt Court
78085 Cobalt Court, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
763 sqft
Stunning fairway views from this Palm Royale Charmer! This one bedroom one bath lower level condo offers fresh paint, new flooring, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and a great floor plan! Located close to the community pool and spa enjoy all

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
45448 Reina Court
45448 Reina Court, Indian Wells, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,700
2000 sqft
Private home in Indian Wells, includes a private tennis court and 82 ft long pool. Very unique property with amazing amenities. Fruit trees, expansive backyard, views of Mt. Eisenhower.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
78650 Avenue 42
78650 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
760 sqft
For Lease One Bedroom One Bath Condo in Gated Community of Saddleback. Excellent upper level unit opportunity. Balcony overlooks grassy area. New tile flooring and painted throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Palm Desert

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
50610 Santa Rosa Plaza
50610 Santa Rosa Plaza, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
682 sqft
A Downstairs Condo, one bedroom, one bath condo with a full kitchen including all major appliances. The living room has a sleeper sofa, flat screen TV and opens to a front patio with outdoor seating.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25
70100 Mirage Cove Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
763 sqft
70100 Mirage Cove Dr. #25 Available 07/10/20 Rancho Mirage, Upgraded 1 bedroom with 2 CAR GARAGE AND ALL APPLIANCES! - This is a great unit in the Highly Desirable boutique community of Small Mountain.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
101 La Cerra Drive
101 La Cerra Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
882 sqft
1 bedroom, 1.5 bath - This furnished vacation rental in Rancho Mirage is completely renovated with one of the most coveted views in Sunrise Country Club.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
43 La Ronda Drive
43 La Rhonda Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,200
854 sqft
Turnkey furnished,spectacular views, VERY CLEAN 1 BR, 1.5 Ba in very desireable Sunrise C.C. Lovely neutral colors, tasteful furnishings throughout. Sofa bed in living area. 1 car garage w/storage.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Sunrise Country Club
1 Unit Available
42 La Ronda Drive
42 La Rhonda Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
882 sqft
A unique opportunity to be able to rent a 'turn-key' furnished stunning home in Sunrise county club. Available for long term starting June 1st. Best applicant gets the home. Call today to schedule an appointment.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
69747 Barranca Court
69747 Barranca Ct, Rancho Mirage, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
780 sqft
Cute and cozy ~ this upgraded condo could be an ideal full time residence.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
50630 Santa Rosa Plaza
50630 Santa Rosa Plaza, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
682 sqft
Great Summer and Fall Lease. Multiple month rental 2 - 6 months. Luxury top level One Bedroom, One Bath spacious villa next to Embassy Suites Hotel and across the street from Old Town La Quinta.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
69333 E. Palm Canyon Dr. #47
69333 East Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
475 sqft
Desert Cove Gem - Property Id: 234923 Modern Furnished Turnkey ready park model in quiet 55+ community in a beautiful mountain cove in Cathedral City. Short term or long term lease. All utilities are included. Wi-fi provided.
Results within 10 miles of Palm Desert
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Araby Commons
9 Units Available
Villas Boutique
1700 S Araby Dr, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,479
768 sqft
Spacious apartments have plush carpet and breakfast bars. Enjoy beautiful mountain views from your patio or balcony. Several bus stops are located near your apartment.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2
82145 Valencia Avenue, Indio, CA
1 Bedroom
$995
500 sqft
Nice One bedroom in Indio! - More pictures coming soon. Unit has been completely renovated with new kitchen, new paint, new bathroom. Unit features tile floor throughout and a spacious walk in closet.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
401 S. El Cielo Rd., #111
401 South El Cielo Road, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
768 sqft
Desert La Palme. Long Term,Furnished. - Central Palm Springs location.Fully furnished.Close to four restaurants,deli and airport. Level throughout in quiet South /East corner. A few steps to pool/spa and tennis.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
400 N. Sunrise Way, #251
400 North Sunrise Way, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
Palm Springs 1 bedroom condo, fully equipped! - COMING SOON in 45 DAY OR LESS! This lovely 2nd floor condo is a really well laid out 1 bedroom condo with lovely upgrades.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1655 E. Palm Canyon Drive, #209
1655 East Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
750 sqft
Beautiful Palm Springs Condo - **Coming Soon** This amazing 1 bedroom 1 bath unit is simply stunning, It comes fully furnished with exquisite furnishings.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Baristo
1 Unit Available
280 S Avenida Caballeros
280 South Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
1082 sqft
Seasonal Rental with Incredible Views & Elegant Upgrades! Welcome to Caballeros Estates! The epitome of downtown Palm Springs living, this gorgeous 1 BR +Den 1.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
84136 Avenue 44
84136 Avenue 44, Indio, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
550 sqft
2008 Park model exquisitely remodeled in 2019! Features both an enclosed California patio and a roofed exterior patio. Granite counter tops, high-end stainless steel sink, laminate floors throughout, furniture included. Large shed in back.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
74711 Dillon Road
74711 Dillon Rd, Sky Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
400 sqft
Seasonal Rental in beautiful Sky Valley Resort! Terrific, well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath park model unit with a cozy fireplace for your enjoyment. Relax on the large porch and take in the mountain and mini-lake views.

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Desert Rent Report. Palm Desert rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Desert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Palm Desert rents held steady over the past month

Palm Desert rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Desert stand at $963 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,204 for a two-bedroom. Palm Desert's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Palm Desert over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Palm Desert rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Palm Desert, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Palm Desert is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Palm Desert's median two-bedroom rent of $1,204 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% decline in Palm Desert.
    • While rents in Palm Desert fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Desert than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Palm Desert.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

