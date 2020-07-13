Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 AM

47 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Palm Desert, CA

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Golfers paradise in the heart of the desert. Ready access to I-10. Units have energy efficient windows and lighting, nine-foot ceilings and built-in computer desks. In-unit W/D. Club room, resort-style pool area, pet friendly.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
225 Paseo Gregario
225 Paseo Gregario, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1270 sqft
This Beautiful furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in The Spanish Walk community is the perfect place to call home! This end-unit condo features include tile flooring throughout common areas, great room, dining area and kitchen.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
19 Ensenada Lane
19 Ensenada Lane, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1992 sqft
Amazing, Upgraded 3B/3b, approx. 2,000 sq. ft. Beautiful Panoramic Mountain Views to the South and the West. Incrediblle entertaining yard that over looks a green belt which allows unobstructed Mountain Views.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
South Palm Desert
74217 Fairway Drive
74217 Fairway Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Adorable South Palm Desert charmer! 3 bedroom/2 Bath open floor concept. All living room windows expose a gorgeous view of a backyard oasis, complete with a Spanish water fountain. Newer A/C and pool equipment.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
41655 Navarre Court
41655 Navarre Court, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1514 sqft
Great central Palm Desert location within the gated community of Casablanca. Light and open with high ceilings with tasteful prior updates to kitchens and baths. Open green area beyond enclosed back patio. Garage parking accommodates 2 cars.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Palm Desert
74225 Candlewood Street
74225 Candlewood Street, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
74225 Candlewood Street Available 07/20/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
72632 Raven Road
72632 Raven Road, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
840 sqft
Stunning end unit with panoramic mountain views from Living, Dining and each bedroom. Great location, close to El Paseo, directly across the street from 1 of 2 sparkling pools and spas. Walk out your door to 26 miles of hiking and biking trails.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
210 Madrid Ave
210 Madrid Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1347 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL (30+ Days Minimum) Monterey CC at its finest! Views Galore!! Enter to a private landscaped gated courtyard, that draws you toward the open and airy living and dining areas. Vaulted ceiling, Open air Atrium.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
72781 Fleetwood Cir
72781 Fleetwood Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1223 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - 30 DAYS Minimum! Welcome to the highly sought after community of Monterrey Sands! This large condo (1200+sq ft) will create a wonderful centerpiece for your vacation. Too many upgrades and amenities to list.

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
74530 Moss Rose Drive
74530 Moss Rose Drive, Palm Desert, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,699
2432 sqft
Location, Location Location! This lovely 3 bedroom + den (including separate casita), and 3 bathrooms in over 2400 sq. feet of living space is ready for an immediate long term lease.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
74488 Tesla Drive
74488 Tesla Dr, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2467 sqft
100% Solar owned Palm Desert 3 bedroom plus den, 4 bathroom, custom pool/spa property for lease! Located in the gated community of Genesis this property was constructed in 2017.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Desert Horizons
44850 Oro Grande Circle
44850 Oro Grande Circle, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2813 sqft
Spectacular seasonal lease in prestigious Desert Horizons Country Club. Making memories on vacation will be easy in this turnkey home that was remodeled in first class fashion.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Mirage
71479 San Gorgonio Rd.
71479 San Gorgonio Road, Rancho Mirage, CA
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2417 sqft
Rancho Mirage Vacation Home - Luxurious Modern Desert Oasis DREAM GETAWAY! - Book your dream desert getaway today! Available short or long term. Fully equipped to accommodate 12 guests. Gorgeous modern open floor plan.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
78650 Avenue 42
78650 42nd Avenue, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate 1 BR lower level unit, freshly painted overlooking pool and spa. Updated cabinetry, stainless appliances, plenty of storage with breakfast bar and eating area. Spacious Bedroom with walk in closet. Full Bath. Private laundry in unit.
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
79830 Ryan Way
79830 Ryan Way, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3146 sqft
You don't want to miss this sprawling pool house on a golf course! Enjoy your enormous patio over looking the greens, or glide through the house to the back yard private pool and spa! Tile floors, huge open and updated kitchen with sitting nook,

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
53775 Eisenhower Drive
53775 Eisenhower Drive, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1428 sqft
Complete interior renovation. This home has been refinished including new floors, paint, kitchen and new stainless steel appliances. This home features a private pool and covered patio. Trash included and pets are ok upon approval.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
81441 Avenida Gonzalez
81441 Avenida Gonzalez, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2351 sqft
This move in ready 4 bedroom 3 bath home offers over 2300 square ft of living space. This home has an open concept , Kitchen and Dining area are both open to the living area. Master bedroom features a walk in closet and large bathroom.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Esplanade
43880 Bordeaux Drive
43880 Bordeaux Drive, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2540 sqft
Completely remodeled light bright contemporary style .Amazing pool home with 4 bedrooms plus a large office. Beautiful ceramic wood tile installed throughout. Updated kitchen! Great mountain views!Pet friendly!

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
52040 Avenida Alvarado
52040 Avenida Alvarado, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1446 sqft
Beautiful remodeled property - home that feels brand new! Many custom finishes throughout and accented with a pool and entertainment patio, unobstructed mountain views. Large kitchen and granite counters and pantry.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Los Cocos
37882 Los Cocos Drive
37882 Los Cocos Drive West, Rancho Mirage, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1872 sqft
Completely renovated &, elegantly furnished, comfortable home.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Country Club
3 La Cerra Circle
3 La Cerra Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1320 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath 1320 sq. ft. Located on the 9th fairway in a nice cul-de-sac close to the main entrance. Pool just one unit away and just a block away from the clubhouse. Open floor plan with great natural light and courtyard entry.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
53265 Avenida Obregon
53265 Avenida Obregon, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1537 sqft
Beautiful La Quinta Cove Home for Rent! This property is on a cornet lot features well-maintained landscaping. This is a 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with 1,537 sq. ft of living space. Property includes; washer, dryer, refrigerator and microwave.

July 2020 Palm Desert Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Desert Rent Report. Palm Desert rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Desert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Desert Rent Report. Palm Desert rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Desert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Palm Desert rent trends were flat over the past month

Palm Desert rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Palm Desert stand at $962 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,203 for a two-bedroom. Palm Desert's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Palm Desert over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents rose 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Palm Desert rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Palm Desert, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Palm Desert is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Palm Desert's median two-bedroom rent of $1,203 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Palm Desert fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Desert than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,638, which is more than twice the price in Palm Desert.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

