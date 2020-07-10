117 Apartments for rent in Palm Desert, CA with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
19 Units Available
Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Golfers paradise in the heart of the desert. Ready access to I-10. Units have energy efficient windows and lighting, nine-foot ceilings and built-in computer desks. In-unit W/D. Club room, resort-style pool area, pet friendly.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Oasis Country Club
42207 Omar Place
42207 Omar Place, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1139 sqft
Gorgeous,upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 7th fairway of the Oasis Country Club. Breathtaking, panoramic, mountain, lake and golf course views.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
459 Falcon View Circle
459 Falcon View Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2182 sqft
LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas.

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
606 Mesa Grande Drive
606 Mesa Grande Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2430 sqft
Popular Open Great Room Floor Plan with private POOL/SPA located on an elevated lot with Beautiful Fairway, Lake & Mountain VIEWS. Highly Desirable 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Bougainvillea 1 Home with Dining, Kitchen & Family Rooms open plan.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
43376 Cook St
43376 Cook St, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
947 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is located in the guard gated community of Palm Lakes. It's been remodeled, has a private balcony deck with great views to the lake and the pool.

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
313 Paseo Gusto
313 Paseo Gusto, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1771 sqft
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home, 1 bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master closet with built-in dresser, open loft office area, upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer, open kitchen, dining, living space with lovely enclosed patio.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
239 Santa Barbara Circle
239 Santa Barbara Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2055 sqft
Beautifully redone and well maintained large 2+den or 3br condo in the desired Monterey Country Club. Gorgeous Western views of the golf course and sprawling mountain range.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
74800 Sheryl Avenue
74800 Sheryl Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
817 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with private patio and walk in closet. Ground level unit with no above unit has a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and stacked washer/dryer in unit, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
173 Gran
173 Gran via, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1584 sqft
Beautiful SouthWestern vistas from the large patio of this 2+den end unit. Turnkey furnished inside with a king sized master bed, two twins in the guest bedroom, and pull-out sofa in the den.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
400 S Sierra Madre
400 Sierra Madre South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1584 sqft
Great end unit 30plan condo boasting remodeled kitchen, vaulted beam ceilings, extended patio, remodeled master shower and more. Great location with expansive golf course views from the rear patio! Available Dec & Jan.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
294 San Vicente Circle
294 San Vincente Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1584 sqft
SEASONAL Great end unit 30plan condo on a good interior cul de sac street within the desired Monterey Country Club. Boasting 2 bedrooms + den, 2 bathrooms, and golf course location! Comfortably furnished and ready for your seasonal retreat.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
271 Calle Del Verano
271 Calle De Verano, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1584 sqft
Views of the Santa Rosa Mountain range just beyond the golf course with beautiful lake await you from the patio. Inside you'll be greeted with custom flooring throughout this updated 2+den condo.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
293 Serena Drive
293 Serena Drive, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1670 sqft
Open and stylish 2+den condo boasting approximately 1800 sq ft. Private courtyard entry, beautiful furnishings and remodeling within. Rear patio is expanded and West facing.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
241 San Remo Street
241 San Remo, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2055 sqft
Gorgeous South facing condo on the golf course with private sideyard. Rare opportunity to vacation in the largest floorplan Monterey Country Club has to offer! Tons of upgrades abound, just look at the pictures! Please call for availability.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
259 Calle Del Verano
259 Calle De Verano, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1303 sqft
Super location with terrific setting near one of the sparkling community pool/spas, overlooking the lush golf course. Newer carpet, newer kitchen and newer tile in bathroom. South, south and south! 20MAX with 2 masters, separated for privacy.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
279 Cordoba Way
279 Cordoba Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1347 sqft
Beautifully updated two bedroom condo boasting breathtaking golf course views and mountain vistas from the recently expanded patio. Tastefully furnished throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
229 Las Lomas
229 Las Lomas, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1303 sqft
Delightful 20 Plan, completely updated. Just charming. South Facing over fairway. Close to community pool/spa and Clubhouse. Internet service upon request, flat panel TV.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
186 Madrid Avenue
186 Madrid Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1670 sqft
Very handsome remodel on this spacious 300 Max Plan. Fine custom finishing from top to bottom. Tumbled Travertine flooring throughout. Awesome kitchen with huge counter bar.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
298 San Vicente Circle
298 San Vincente Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1347 sqft
Very nice 200plan boasting 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Golf course location with East facing patio affording morning to mid day sunshine. Comfortably furnished, light & bright! Make this beautiful condo your Desert vacation retreat!

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
19 Ensenada Lane
19 Ensenada Lane, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1992 sqft
Amazing, Upgraded 3B/3b, approx. 2,000 sq. ft. Beautiful Panoramic Mountain Views to the South and the West. Incrediblle entertaining yard that over looks a green belt which allows unobstructed Mountain Views.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
350 S Sierra Madre
350 Sierra Madre South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2055 sqft
Nicely upgraded end unit 3000 Plan, appx. 2000 sq. ft. Well appointed furnishings. Atrium has soothing waterfall. Beautiful roses off patio. Expansive golf course view, quiet location with a north view over the fairway.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
432 S Sierra Madre
432 Sierra Madre South, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1584 sqft
Lovely 30 Plan, 2 bedrooms (King & Twins), Plus Den with convertible sleeper sofa (Full). Breakfast nook in kitchen. Attached Garage, North facing Patio over double wide fairway. Newer tiled flooring with carpet bedrooms.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
338 Villena Way
338 Villena Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1584 sqft
Great cul de sac street location, patio right on the course, and a community pool & spa just across the street! End unit 30plan with vaulted ceilings, skylights, and smart floorplan, paired with upgraded kitchen and bathrooms make this a pleasant

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
337 Gran Via
337 Gran via, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1303 sqft
Expansive fairway & range with beautiful mountain vistas from this highly upgraded West facing 2br2ba condo! Smart floorplan including designer paint & furnishings, tile flooring throughout, updated interior doors & hardware, and built-in wine

July 2020 Palm Desert Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Palm Desert Rent Report. Palm Desert rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Desert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Palm Desert rent trends were flat over the past month

Palm Desert rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Palm Desert stand at $962 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,203 for a two-bedroom. Palm Desert's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Palm Desert over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Corona has the most expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,276; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,073; rents rose 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Palm Desert rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Palm Desert, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Palm Desert is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Palm Desert's median two-bedroom rent of $1,203 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Palm Desert fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Las Vegas (+0.6%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Desert than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,638, which is more than twice the price in Palm Desert.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,360
    0.2%
    1.9%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.2%
    0.1%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,450
    $1,810
    0.2%
    0.3%
    Ontario
    $1,220
    $1,520
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Corona
    $1,820
    $2,280
    0.4%
    1.5%
    Victorville
    $1,150
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.4%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.3%
    1.7%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    0.7%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    2.4%
    Chino
    $1,270
    $1,610
    0.7%
    0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.5%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    5.8%
    Chino Hills
    $1,610
    $2,040
    0.6%
    0.4%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.2%
    0
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    1.1%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.2%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.3%
    0.6%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    0
    3.3%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    -0.1%
    -1.3%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,180
    0.3%
    1.6%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,370
    0.1%
    -3.1%
    Wildomar
    $1,470
    $1,840
    1.1%
    2.4%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.8%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    -0.1%
    2.1%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    0.2%
    -0.6%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0
    2.4%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

