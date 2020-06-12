Apartment List
150 Furnished Apartments for rent in Palm Desert, CA

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
49043 Mariposa Dr
49043 Mariposa Drive, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1314 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - 30 DAY Minimum!!! Beautifully remodeled Courtyard Villa in Ironwood Country Club with 2 bedrooms on the main level plus a loft. Professionally remodeled by gifted designer with major upgrades and new furniture.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
72781 Fleetwood Cir
72781 Fleetwood Circle, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1223 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - 30 DAYS Minimum! Welcome to the highly sought after community of Monterrey Sands! This large condo (1200+sq ft) will create a wonderful centerpiece for your vacation. Too many upgrades and amenities to list.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
77355 New Mexico Drive
77355 New Mexico Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1818 sqft
Available 10/1/19 to 4/30/20 This home is a perfect Vacation rental 3 bedrooms and 3 baths makes a bathroom for all. Beautifully furnished with a southwest exposure and mountain views.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Palm Valley Country Club
1 Unit Available
38533 Nasturtium Way
38533 Nasturtium Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1555 sqft
For Rent in Palm Valley Country Club: Turnkey Furnished Townhouse available for long term lease . Enjoy the breathtaking south west views of the mountains, pond. pool and golf course from balcony and patio. Steps from the pool and BBQ.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Oasis Country Club
1 Unit Available
42207 Omar Place
42207 Omar Place, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1139 sqft
Gorgeous,upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 7th fairway of the Oasis Country Club. Breathtaking, panoramic, mountain, lake and golf course views.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
73735 Jasmine Place
73735 Jasmine Place, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2917 sqft
What a view! What do they say Location Location Location and here it is. The moment you open the door to this special home all you see is the view! But look closer and here is what you will find.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Oasis Country Club
1 Unit Available
76915 Turendot Street
76915 Turendot Street, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1350 sqft
BOOKED Jan 1, 2020 - March 31, 2020. Available all other dates. $3900/ Month Lease rate.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
43376 Cook Street
43376 Cook Street, Palm Desert, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
947 sqft
This turnkey furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath rental is located in charming Palm Lake, this coveted East-facing single-level condo (with no one above) has been totally remodeled and is move-in ready.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
48846 Mescal Lane
48846 Mescal Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1735 sqft
Enjoy a spectacular large two bedroom + den with mountain views. The oversized patio with BBQ overlooks The Reserve Golf Club to the southeast. Tile floors, new carpeting in Master and ceiling fans throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Oasis Country Club
1 Unit Available
76812 Morocco Road Road
76812 Morocco Road, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1704 sqft
Upgraded condo in Oasis Country Club! The owners of this gem left no stone unturned. Recently remodeled and decorated beautifully. Furnished and completely stocked so all you need to bring is your toothbrush. Backs up to the twelfth tee.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
606 Mesa Grande Drive
606 Mesa Grande Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2430 sqft
Popular Open Great Room Floor Plan with private POOL/SPA located on an elevated lot with Beautiful Fairway, Lake & Mountain VIEWS. Highly Desirable 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Bougainvillea 1 Home with Dining, Kitchen & Family Rooms open plan.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
887 Red Arrow Trail
887 Red Arrow Trail, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
3402 sqft
Awesome Views!! South-Facing Home on the Golf Course with Gorgeous Water, Fairway & Mountain Views in Beautiful Indian Ridge CC. Over 3400 sq.ft. 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home. Formal Dining Room, Living Room/Den, & Family Room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Shadow Mountain Golf Estates
1 Unit Available
46375 Ryway Place
46375 Ryway Place, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1606 sqft
Have May Open through the rest of the year. $3500 rate from January through March. Less then a half a mile from El Paseo on the Golf Course with private community pool and spa. Furnished nicely makes this unit a great Vacation spot.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
271 Calle Siempre
271 Calle Siempre, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1270 sqft
Call Now!! Available April 1st! Welcome to the private gated community of Spanish Walk! This Development is very conveniently located close to the freeway as well as shopping, dining, nightclubs...

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Desert Breezes
1 Unit Available
43670 Calle Las Brisas
43670 Calle Las Brisas West, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1612 sqft
Fabulous 3 bedroom and 2 bath. Fully furnished and ready to move in. Great starter home. Close to one of the 5 pools and club house in this peaceful and tranquil community.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
1 Unit Available
740 Hawk Hill
740 Hawk Hill Trail, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2430 sqft
3 BR 3.5 BA Single Family Home on the Golf Course in Beauutiful Indian Ridge CC. Popular Bougainvillea 1 Great Room Open Floor Plan. The Kitchen is open to the Family Room with Fireplace. Large Screen TV, Built-ins and Wet Bar.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
313 Paseo Gusto
313 Paseo Gusto, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1771 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom home, 1 bedroom downstairs, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master closet with built-in dresser, open loft office area, upstairs laundry room with washer & dryer, open kitchen, dining, living space with lovely enclosed patio.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Woodhaven Country Club
1 Unit Available
77676 Woodhaven Drive
77676 Woodhaven Drive North, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Available now until December 2020 this elegantly furnished home is move-in ready for summer & fall. New flooring, paint and an updated kitchen this home is ready for a 6 month tenant to enjoy.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
293 Castellana
293 Castellana East, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
Beautifully furnished 3br condo with converted Atrium available for annual lease. Rare private sideyard boasting private spa and lush landscaping surrounding the ample patio space.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
314 Gran Via
314 Gran via Court, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1303 sqft
Nicely furnished unit in a great location on a cul de sac with pool at end of street. Popular 20plan, with 2 totally separate BR's. Seasonal rental, the best price for this one! Very Private Cul-de-sac.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
189 Madrid Avenue
189 Madrid Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1800 sqft
Beautifully updated 3Br/2Ba condo boasting great location with Western mountain, golf course and lake views.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
173 Gran
173 Gran via, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1584 sqft
Beautiful SouthWestern vistas from the large patio of this 2+den end unit. Turnkey furnished inside with a king sized master bed, two twins in the guest bedroom, and pull-out sofa in the den.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
279 Cordoba Way
279 Cordoba Way, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1347 sqft
Beautifully updated two bedroom condo boasting breathtaking golf course views and mountain vistas from the recently expanded patio. Tastefully furnished throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
271 Calle Del Verano
271 Calle De Verano, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1584 sqft
Views of the Santa Rosa Mountain range just beyond the golf course with beautiful lake await you from the patio. Inside you'll be greeted with custom flooring throughout this updated 2+den condo.

Welcome to the June 2020 Palm Desert Rent Report. Palm Desert rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Palm Desert rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Palm Desert rents held steady over the past month

Palm Desert rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Palm Desert stand at $963 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,204 for a two-bedroom. Palm Desert's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Palm Desert over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month but were up 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents were up 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Palm Desert rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Palm Desert, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Palm Desert is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Palm Desert's median two-bedroom rent of $1,204 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% decline in Palm Desert.
    • While rents in Palm Desert fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Palm Desert than most large cities. For example, San Jose has a median 2BR rent of $2,662, which is more than twice the price in Palm Desert.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

