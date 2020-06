Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Available April 11 as a turnkey furnished long term 12 month lease for $2600 a month. Rare 2 master bedroom suites with 2 private baths with stainless kitchen appliances. Great location across from a community pool and spa. Enjoy sun in large completely private enclosed south facing patio adjacent to the detached 2 car garage. The master and additional master suite are separated by an entrance hallway which leads to a combined living room and family room that share a see through fireplace. Condo has been updated with ceramic tile throughout and is turn key furnished. Large 2nd golf course patio overlooks the green on the 7th hole of the Grove course and has views from both the living room and family room. . Click on attachments for floor plan.