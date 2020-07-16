48020 Center Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool internet access tennis court

Terrific South Palm Desert location minutes from El Paseo, shopping and restaurants. This three bedroom unit affords a private front patio and back patio with mountain and pool views. Perfect for relaxing and perfect for going east or west in the Valley to a myriad of available activities. This seasonal rental is comfortably furnished with King, Queen and two twins beds. The Master bedroom is an en suite. Quiet pool close by. Tenants also have access to the clubhouse, fitness center, club programs, tennis courts and pools. Cable and WiFi included.