All apartments in Palm Desert
Find more places like 48020 Center Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Desert, CA
/
48020 Center Court
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

48020 Center Court

48020 Center Court · (760) 774-4853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Palm Desert
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

48020 Center Court, Palm Desert, CA 92260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1568 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
Terrific South Palm Desert location minutes from El Paseo, shopping and restaurants. This three bedroom unit affords a private front patio and back patio with mountain and pool views. Perfect for relaxing and perfect for going east or west in the Valley to a myriad of available activities. This seasonal rental is comfortably furnished with King, Queen and two twins beds. The Master bedroom is an en suite. Quiet pool close by. Tenants also have access to the clubhouse, fitness center, club programs, tennis courts and pools. Cable and WiFi included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 48020 Center Court have any available units?
48020 Center Court has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 48020 Center Court have?
Some of 48020 Center Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 48020 Center Court currently offering any rent specials?
48020 Center Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 48020 Center Court pet-friendly?
No, 48020 Center Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 48020 Center Court offer parking?
No, 48020 Center Court does not offer parking.
Does 48020 Center Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 48020 Center Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 48020 Center Court have a pool?
Yes, 48020 Center Court has a pool.
Does 48020 Center Court have accessible units?
No, 48020 Center Court does not have accessible units.
Does 48020 Center Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 48020 Center Court has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 48020 Center Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Canterra Apartment Homes
74401 Hovley Ln E
Palm Desert, CA 92260

Similar Pages

Palm Desert 1 BedroomsPalm Desert 2 Bedrooms
Palm Desert Apartments with GymsPalm Desert Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Desert Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CAPalm Springs, CAMenifee, CAHighland, CALa Quinta, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CA
Yucca Valley, CAFrench Valley, CABeaumont, CAHemet, CADesert Palms, CAJoshua Tree, CARancho Mirage, CACathedral City, CABig Bear City, CA
Valle Vista, CAIndio, CAThousand Palms, CADesert Hot Springs, CAIndian Wells, CAYucaipa, CASan Jacinto, CATwentynine Palms, CABanning, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity