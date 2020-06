Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas. Fabulous south views of several lakes and Grove #8 green. Light and bright, this cheerful home is perfect for a tropical winter in the Desert! This popular Acacia 4 model has the living room & kitchen opening out on to the patio, with these great views. Fully-equipped kitchen and BBQ make for great entertaining. Master and 1 Guest room each have 1 king or 1 queen bed and the 2nd Guest room is set up with 2 twin beds...all have en suite bathrooms. 2 car garage is attached with direct access in to the home. Club or Golf Membership opportunities may be available for Tenant - Please contact us for more information. NOTE: No pets. Detached casita is not included in the lease (it will remain vacant during the lease term).