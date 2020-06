Amenities

Hidden Palms is a condo unit that feels like a single family home, nice wrap around yards. Beautiful lake at the guard gated entrance, lush landscaping, four pools/spa and 5 tennis/pickle ball courts. This unit has an updated kitchen and updated baths, new floors and the backyard is nicely landscaped. Don't miss this updated condo!! Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer included