41547 Princeville Lane
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:16 AM

41547 Princeville Lane

41547 Princeville Lane · (760) 831-4126
Location

41547 Princeville Lane, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Palm Desert Resort

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available Thanksgiving and Holidays. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, one story, with fireplace and garage. Southwest sun & views, on a large corner lot, steps away from the best pool in the complex. Newer appliances,tile flooring & view out to the pool & mountains. Large master suite w/sitting area,ceiling fan,mirrored closet doors,neutral carpet & sliding door leading out to patio & pool.Master bathroom w/double sinks,large soak tub w/shower,tiled flooring & skylight, second bedroom w/ceiling fan,mirrored closet doors & white wood style blinds,second bathroom w/shower & tile flooring. Laundry is inside the unit w/a washer & dryer (incl). It has an extended tiled patio. Palm Desert Resort & CC has an 18 hole golf course, putting range, pro shop, club house. 14 lighted tennis court, 20 pools & Spas, a live guard at the gate & 24 hrs security. Monthly rent fluctuates depending on length of term & which months to rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41547 Princeville Lane have any available units?
41547 Princeville Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Desert, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Desert Rent Report.
What amenities does 41547 Princeville Lane have?
Some of 41547 Princeville Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41547 Princeville Lane currently offering any rent specials?
41547 Princeville Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41547 Princeville Lane pet-friendly?
No, 41547 Princeville Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Desert.
Does 41547 Princeville Lane offer parking?
Yes, 41547 Princeville Lane does offer parking.
Does 41547 Princeville Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41547 Princeville Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41547 Princeville Lane have a pool?
Yes, 41547 Princeville Lane has a pool.
Does 41547 Princeville Lane have accessible units?
No, 41547 Princeville Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 41547 Princeville Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 41547 Princeville Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
