41547 Princeville Lane

Available Thanksgiving and Holidays. Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, one story, with fireplace and garage. Southwest sun & views, on a large corner lot, steps away from the best pool in the complex. Newer appliances,tile flooring & view out to the pool & mountains. Large master suite w/sitting area,ceiling fan,mirrored closet doors,neutral carpet & sliding door leading out to patio & pool.Master bathroom w/double sinks,large soak tub w/shower,tiled flooring & skylight, second bedroom w/ceiling fan,mirrored closet doors & white wood style blinds,second bathroom w/shower & tile flooring. Laundry is inside the unit w/a washer & dryer (incl). It has an extended tiled patio. Palm Desert Resort & CC has an 18 hole golf course, putting range, pro shop, club house. 14 lighted tennis court, 20 pools & Spas, a live guard at the gate & 24 hrs security. Monthly rent fluctuates depending on length of term & which months to rent.