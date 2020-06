Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Call Now!! Available April 1st! Welcome to the private gated community of Spanish Walk! This Development is very conveniently located close to the freeway as well as shopping, dining, nightclubs...Just about everything! It is impeccable with newer carpet and tile flooring, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! It is tastefully furnished and decorated with everything you would need for a relaxing stay!