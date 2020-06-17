947 N Hart Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Nicely remodeled single story home in a established neighbor of Orange. Home Features almost 1,600 sq ft of living space with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Stylish flooring and carpet throughout. This home boasts an open and spacious floor plan and Fabulous Kitchen that is open to the family room and dining area. The inviting family room with fireplace--is spacious and has a large slider out to your backyard with private pool. Other upgrades include: This well maintained family home is centrally located to restaurants, shopping, & freeway access.