All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 947 N Hart Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
947 N Hart Street
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM

947 N Hart Street

947 North Hart Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

947 North Hart Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Nicely remodeled single story home in a established neighbor of Orange. Home Features almost 1,600 sq ft of living space with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Stylish flooring and carpet throughout. This home boasts an open and spacious floor plan and Fabulous Kitchen that is open to the family room and dining area. The inviting family room with fireplace--is spacious and has a large slider out to your backyard with private pool. Other upgrades include: This well maintained family home is centrally located to restaurants, shopping, & freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 N Hart Street have any available units?
947 N Hart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 947 N Hart Street have?
Some of 947 N Hart Street's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 N Hart Street currently offering any rent specials?
947 N Hart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 N Hart Street pet-friendly?
No, 947 N Hart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 947 N Hart Street offer parking?
No, 947 N Hart Street does not offer parking.
Does 947 N Hart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 947 N Hart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 N Hart Street have a pool?
Yes, 947 N Hart Street has a pool.
Does 947 N Hart Street have accessible units?
No, 947 N Hart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 947 N Hart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 947 N Hart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles