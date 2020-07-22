8535 E Kendra

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to this turnkey townhome in the highly desirable gated community of Tremont up in Serrano Heights. Upstairs this wonderful home offers two master bedrooms with carpet, ceiling fans, and full bathrooms with ceramic tile flooring. One of the master bedrooms features a large walk-in closet with built-in organizers and dual sinks in the master bathroom. Large upstairs laundry room with storage cabinets. Downstairs you'll find the nice and open oversized kitchen with large center island, granite counters, gorgeous wood flooring, recessed lighting, and stainless-steel appliances. Spacious dining area off the kitchen with ceiling fan, recessed lighting, and wood flooring. Great living room with carpet, recessed lighting, and a welcoming fireplace. The guest bathroom features ceramic tile flooring. Cozy front porch with a peek-a-boo view of the park. Attached two car garage with direct access. Top rated schools in the district along with hiking trails, and parks within walking distance. The perfect location which borders Anaheim Hills. Come see for yourself the home you can lease for years to come.