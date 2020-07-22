All apartments in Orange
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:25 PM

8535 E Kendra

8535 E Kendra Loop · No Longer Available
Location

8535 E Kendra Loop, Orange, CA 92867
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this turnkey townhome in the highly desirable gated community of Tremont up in Serrano Heights. Upstairs this wonderful home offers two master bedrooms with carpet, ceiling fans, and full bathrooms with ceramic tile flooring. One of the master bedrooms features a large walk-in closet with built-in organizers and dual sinks in the master bathroom. Large upstairs laundry room with storage cabinets. Downstairs you'll find the nice and open oversized kitchen with large center island, granite counters, gorgeous wood flooring, recessed lighting, and stainless-steel appliances. Spacious dining area off the kitchen with ceiling fan, recessed lighting, and wood flooring. Great living room with carpet, recessed lighting, and a welcoming fireplace. The guest bathroom features ceramic tile flooring. Cozy front porch with a peek-a-boo view of the park. Attached two car garage with direct access. Top rated schools in the district along with hiking trails, and parks within walking distance. The perfect location which borders Anaheim Hills. Come see for yourself the home you can lease for years to come.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8535 E Kendra have any available units?
8535 E Kendra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 8535 E Kendra have?
Some of 8535 E Kendra's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8535 E Kendra currently offering any rent specials?
8535 E Kendra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8535 E Kendra pet-friendly?
No, 8535 E Kendra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 8535 E Kendra offer parking?
Yes, 8535 E Kendra offers parking.
Does 8535 E Kendra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8535 E Kendra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8535 E Kendra have a pool?
No, 8535 E Kendra does not have a pool.
Does 8535 E Kendra have accessible units?
No, 8535 E Kendra does not have accessible units.
Does 8535 E Kendra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8535 E Kendra has units with dishwashers.
