8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F

8522 East Baker Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

8522 East Baker Hill Road, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious 2 bedroom town home coming available. - DOWNSTAIRS UNIT WITH ENCLOSED GARAGE AND PATIO!!!

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath with a detached garage coming available soon. Take advantage of this wonderful home which features a washer/ dryer in unit, fireplace, dishwasher, central A/C, central heating, and more features which would make this home more enjoyable to you. This is within the Orange Unified school district region, as well as Santiago Canyon College.

This unit is centrally located north east of Orange, right in the canyons. You'll have easy access to Peters Canyon for a morning hike, Irvine Regional Park, and many more. Have the convince of walking over to Albertsons, Johns Place, and more.

For any additional information or scheduling a tour, please contact our leasing agent, Mariana, at 714-856-3636.

**No Pets Allowed**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5527262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F have any available units?
8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F have?
Some of 8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F currently offering any rent specials?
8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F pet-friendly?
No, 8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F offer parking?
Yes, 8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F offers parking.
Does 8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F have a pool?
Yes, 8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F has a pool.
Does 8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F have accessible units?
No, 8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F does not have accessible units.
Does 8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F has units with dishwashers.

