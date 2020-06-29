8522 E. Baker Hill Road #F

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious 2 bedroom town home coming available. - DOWNSTAIRS UNIT WITH ENCLOSED GARAGE AND PATIO!!!



Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath with a detached garage coming available soon. Take advantage of this wonderful home which features a washer/ dryer in unit, fireplace, dishwasher, central A/C, central heating, and more features which would make this home more enjoyable to you. This is within the Orange Unified school district region, as well as Santiago Canyon College.



This unit is centrally located north east of Orange, right in the canyons. You'll have easy access to Peters Canyon for a morning hike, Irvine Regional Park, and many more. Have the convince of walking over to Albertsons, Johns Place, and more.



For any additional information or scheduling a tour, please contact our leasing agent, Mariana, at 714-856-3636.



**No Pets Allowed**



