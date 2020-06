Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Location Location Location! Walk to the circle in orange in minutes! 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1 car garage! Central A/C! On site laundry. New paint and new carpet! Minimum Credit score 600, minimum income 2x the rent, min savings 2x the rent. Deposit $1,000, 12 month lease 2x in a bank account. No dogs, one cat would be considered. No exceptions on qualifications, no section 8. I will be showing the unit on Wednesday from 5-6 PM. Feel free to stop by!

