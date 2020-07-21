835 N Kathleen Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Totally Remodeled Single Level with No One Above or Below! End Unit with only one side attached.1 Car Attached Garage with Parking In Front of Garage as well. 2 Off Street Parking Spaces.Quiet Living with Your Own Backyard & Patio & Grass! Impressive Remodel with 23 Recessed LED Lights on Dimmers, Luxury Vinyl Flooring, New Window Coverings, New Interior Designer Paint Colors Beautiful Kitchen features White Shaker Cabinets & Drawers with Soft Close.Two Pantries, Quartz Counter and Large Dining Area with Sliding Doors to Back Yard with Patio and Grass. Bathrooms feature new Vanities with Shaker Cabinets and Soft Close Doors & Drawers, New Mirrors & New Lighting. Huge Mirrored Quadruple Closet in Master Suite Plus Mirrored Double Closet in 2nd Bedroom. Kitchen is Light & Bright with Breakfast Bar Seating & Sliding Doors out to Patio. Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups in Garage for your convenience. Automatic Garage Door Opener. Central Air Conditioning for those hot days.Great Curb Appeal with New Exterior Paint & New Roof. Located East of 55 Freeway across the street from Villa Park. Close to public transportation, Villa Park Shopping Center and Park. Tenant only pays for electricity.