Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

835 N Kathleen Lane

835 North Kathleen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

835 North Kathleen Lane, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Totally Remodeled Single Level with No One Above or Below! End Unit with only one side attached.1 Car Attached Garage with Parking In Front of Garage as well. 2 Off Street Parking Spaces.Quiet Living with Your Own Backyard & Patio & Grass! Impressive Remodel with 23 Recessed LED Lights on Dimmers, Luxury Vinyl Flooring, New Window Coverings, New Interior Designer Paint Colors Beautiful Kitchen features White Shaker Cabinets & Drawers with Soft Close.Two Pantries, Quartz Counter and Large Dining Area with Sliding Doors to Back Yard with Patio and Grass. Bathrooms feature new Vanities with Shaker Cabinets and Soft Close Doors & Drawers, New Mirrors & New Lighting. Huge Mirrored Quadruple Closet in Master Suite Plus Mirrored Double Closet in 2nd Bedroom. Kitchen is Light & Bright with Breakfast Bar Seating & Sliding Doors out to Patio. Washer & Dryer Hook-Ups in Garage for your convenience. Automatic Garage Door Opener. Central Air Conditioning for those hot days.Great Curb Appeal with New Exterior Paint & New Roof. Located East of 55 Freeway across the street from Villa Park. Close to public transportation, Villa Park Shopping Center and Park. Tenant only pays for electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 N Kathleen Lane have any available units?
835 N Kathleen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 835 N Kathleen Lane have?
Some of 835 N Kathleen Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 N Kathleen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
835 N Kathleen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 N Kathleen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 835 N Kathleen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 835 N Kathleen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 835 N Kathleen Lane offers parking.
Does 835 N Kathleen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 N Kathleen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 N Kathleen Lane have a pool?
No, 835 N Kathleen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 835 N Kathleen Lane have accessible units?
No, 835 N Kathleen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 835 N Kathleen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 N Kathleen Lane has units with dishwashers.
