Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

8314 E. Loftwood Ln. Available 11/01/19 Gorgeous View 4bd 2.5bath / 3rd Story Single Family House with Great School District - **Move in Discount will be available**

Newer construction detached home, abundant with upgrades and boasting beautiful hilltop views! Home has been kept in pristine condition. Home is flooded with natural light, or keep it cool and private with plantain shutters throughout. Third floor loft can be used as a media or rec room, den/office or an extra room for guests! Provides a gorgeous swimming pool and outdoor recreation area for residents of "Casita Community" within Serrano Heights Comm. Assoc. Great School District. Great community for raising your kids. Walk distance park(1 min). This house is located by one of the largest guest parking spaces. Walking distance to the community Pool. Attached two car garage. Central AC and Heating. Custom Bar Shelf.



(RLNE3570369)