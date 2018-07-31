All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 828 E Fairway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
828 E Fairway Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

828 E Fairway Drive

828 East Fairway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

828 East Fairway Drive, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully furnished! Long term rental turned into short term dream property! With its central location, this quiet residential duplex is perfect for professionals working short-term in Orange County. The duplex is completely updated, including a new kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances (range, built in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator/freezer with ice maker and filtered water), which are surrounded by new white cabinets, quartz countertops, and grey laminate flooring. All cookware, utensils, dishes, glassware, coffee maker, toaster, etc. are also all included. The kitchen and living area is light and bright with natural light and all new LED recessed lighting throughout. The Living Room provides plenty of seating on the sofa and love seat, where you can relax watching the high definition flat screen TV offering cable. There is an also an office alcove, where you can use your laptop to catch up on emails with use of the high-speed internet. The Living Room sliding glass door offers access to the private back patio complete with a BBQ and seating for enjoying the Southern California weather. All three bedrooms offer brand new queen size Spring Air foam encased mattresses with pocketed coils and gel memory foam on top, all linens, and calming blue and grey color schemes. The Master offers an en suite bathroom with shower, while the other two bedrooms share a bathroom, complete with tub and shower. Blackout shades in all rooms. All utilities paid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 E Fairway Drive have any available units?
828 E Fairway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 E Fairway Drive have?
Some of 828 E Fairway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 E Fairway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
828 E Fairway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 E Fairway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 828 E Fairway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 828 E Fairway Drive offer parking?
No, 828 E Fairway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 828 E Fairway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 828 E Fairway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 E Fairway Drive have a pool?
No, 828 E Fairway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 828 E Fairway Drive have accessible units?
No, 828 E Fairway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 828 E Fairway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 E Fairway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles