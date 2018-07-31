828 E Fairway Drive

Amenities

Fully furnished! Long term rental turned into short term dream property! With its central location, this quiet residential duplex is perfect for professionals working short-term in Orange County. The duplex is completely updated, including a new kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances (range, built in microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator/freezer with ice maker and filtered water), which are surrounded by new white cabinets, quartz countertops, and grey laminate flooring. All cookware, utensils, dishes, glassware, coffee maker, toaster, etc. are also all included. The kitchen and living area is light and bright with natural light and all new LED recessed lighting throughout. The Living Room provides plenty of seating on the sofa and love seat, where you can relax watching the high definition flat screen TV offering cable. There is an also an office alcove, where you can use your laptop to catch up on emails with use of the high-speed internet. The Living Room sliding glass door offers access to the private back patio complete with a BBQ and seating for enjoying the Southern California weather. All three bedrooms offer brand new queen size Spring Air foam encased mattresses with pocketed coils and gel memory foam on top, all linens, and calming blue and grey color schemes. The Master offers an en suite bathroom with shower, while the other two bedrooms share a bathroom, complete with tub and shower. Blackout shades in all rooms. All utilities paid.