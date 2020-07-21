802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This spacious single-story 4 bedroom/2 bath Orange home is located in the highly sought after Villa Park school district and is situated on a very large nicely landscaped lot. The home features a private, gated courtyard as you approach the front entry. Once in the home, you notice the wood laminate flooring, spacious rooms, and contemporary colors. All carpeting replaced with pergo flooring in July 2019.



Upgrades include newer, energy efficient dual pane windows throughout, upgraded sliding patio doors, a remodeled kitchen, newer appliances and central air conditioning plus individual bedroom air conditioning units! Just off the kitchen, you find a dining area, family room/living room plus a separate den! Large laundry room with almost new washer/dryer and 2 car garage.



With 4 large bedrooms and 2 baths, this well kept home is one not to be missed! Small pets ok with pet deposit. Good credit is a must. Text or call 714 745 0933.