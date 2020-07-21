All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue
Last updated August 3 2019 at 2:04 PM

802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue

802 East Vista Del Playa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

802 East Vista Del Playa Avenue, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious single-story 4 bedroom/2 bath Orange home is located in the highly sought after Villa Park school district and is situated on a very large nicely landscaped lot. The home features a private, gated courtyard as you approach the front entry. Once in the home, you notice the wood laminate flooring, spacious rooms, and contemporary colors. All carpeting replaced with pergo flooring in July 2019.

Upgrades include newer, energy efficient dual pane windows throughout, upgraded sliding patio doors, a remodeled kitchen, newer appliances and central air conditioning plus individual bedroom air conditioning units! Just off the kitchen, you find a dining area, family room/living room plus a separate den! Large laundry room with almost new washer/dryer and 2 car garage.

With 4 large bedrooms and 2 baths, this well kept home is one not to be missed! Small pets ok with pet deposit. Good credit is a must. Text or call 714 745 0933.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue have any available units?
802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue have?
Some of 802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue offers parking.
Does 802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue have a pool?
No, 802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue have accessible units?
No, 802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 E Vista Del Playa Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrange 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Apartments
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CA
Lake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles