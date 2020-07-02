All apartments in Orange
792 North Orange Street
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:15 AM

792 North Orange Street

792 North Orange Street · No Longer Available
Location

792 North Orange Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
The lovely home is located in a wonderful neighborhood approximately 1 mile from the circle in Old Town Orange. With a corner lot location with orange and avocado trees this home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 car garage, a sparkling pool, extensive hardwood flooring, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and an updated bathroom. Owner pays for gardener and for pool services. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pets will be considered. No smoking. No central air conditioning. Available immediately. Please contact OC Pro Property Management at 714.202.8100 for more information or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 792 North Orange Street have any available units?
792 North Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 792 North Orange Street have?
Some of 792 North Orange Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 792 North Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
792 North Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 792 North Orange Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 792 North Orange Street is pet friendly.
Does 792 North Orange Street offer parking?
Yes, 792 North Orange Street offers parking.
Does 792 North Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 792 North Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 792 North Orange Street have a pool?
Yes, 792 North Orange Street has a pool.
Does 792 North Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 792 North Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 792 North Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 792 North Orange Street does not have units with dishwashers.

