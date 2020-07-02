792 North Orange Street

Amenities

The lovely home is located in a wonderful neighborhood approximately 1 mile from the circle in Old Town Orange. With a corner lot location with orange and avocado trees this home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 car garage, a sparkling pool, extensive hardwood flooring, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and an updated bathroom. Owner pays for gardener and for pool services. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pets will be considered. No smoking. No central air conditioning. Available immediately. Please contact OC Pro Property Management at 714.202.8100 for more information or to schedule a showing.