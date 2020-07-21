Amenities
7523 E AUTUMN HILL WAY Available 08/31/19 Across From Park! Pool Home 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home - Across From Park! Pool Home 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home With Large Family Room With Fireplace, Wet Bar, Ceiling Fan, Vaulted Ceilings, Step Down Living Room, Separate Dining With Wood Floors, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Refrigerator (AS IS), Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Microwave, Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook, Tile Flooring, Bedrooms With Mirror Closet Doors, Master Bedroom With Large Walk-In Closet, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Shutters, A/C, 3 Car Attached Garage With Opener, Pool, Spa With Pool Services Included, Large Patio, Yard With Gardner Included, Across From The Park, Near Schools And Walking Trails. HUD NO
PET: NO
