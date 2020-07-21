Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

7523 E AUTUMN HILL WAY Available 08/31/19 Across From Park! Pool Home 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home - Across From Park! Pool Home 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home With Large Family Room With Fireplace, Wet Bar, Ceiling Fan, Vaulted Ceilings, Step Down Living Room, Separate Dining With Wood Floors, Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Refrigerator (AS IS), Wall Oven, Cook Top, Dishwasher, Microwave, Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook, Tile Flooring, Bedrooms With Mirror Closet Doors, Master Bedroom With Large Walk-In Closet, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Roman Tub, Shutters, A/C, 3 Car Attached Garage With Opener, Pool, Spa With Pool Services Included, Large Patio, Yard With Gardner Included, Across From The Park, Near Schools And Walking Trails. HUD NO



PET: NO



www.orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700



(RLNE2627528)