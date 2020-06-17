732 W Marietta Avenue

Amenities

BRAND NEW LEASE ON THE MARKET - Photos Coming Soon - Convenient to ORANGE Plaza & Chapman University. What an inviting REMODELED Single Story Detached home with 4 Nice Sized Bedrooms plus a Den and 2 upgraded Bathrooms. Situated on a Large Lot at the end of a friendly Cul-de-Sac makes this home a Winner! 2 Car Attached Garage with Laundry Hook-Ups, Cabinets & Overhead Storage. What a welcoming and open Kitchen! The Eating Counter Bar makes it great for the cook to be part of entertaining. Light & Bright as you have distant views to the Pie-Shape style lot providing approx. 5 Fruit Bearing Trees. More Energy Efficient with Dual-Pane Vinyl Windows. French Doors, Recessed Lights, Granite Counters in Kitchen, Sleek Quartz Counters in the Bathroom, Master Bath Room has Dual Sinks and a Walk-In-Closet. Mirrored Sliding Closet Doors in 3 of the 4 Bedrooms. Enjoy the Style & Durability of Vinyl Plank Water Proof Flooring throughout. Nearly all Systems & Appliances are either Brand New or Newer. Such as Water Heater, Dish Washer, A/C, Heater, Etc... An Entertainers Backyard with a great patio along with freshly installed grass. Rent Includes Gardening. Too many features to list. Immediate Occupancy Available. Landlord is Open to a 6 -to- 12 month Lease. This home is a must see!!!