732 W Marietta Avenue
Last updated April 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

732 W Marietta Avenue

732 West Marietta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

732 West Marietta Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW LEASE ON THE MARKET - Photos Coming Soon - Convenient to ORANGE Plaza & Chapman University. What an inviting REMODELED Single Story Detached home with 4 Nice Sized Bedrooms plus a Den and 2 upgraded Bathrooms. Situated on a Large Lot at the end of a friendly Cul-de-Sac makes this home a Winner! 2 Car Attached Garage with Laundry Hook-Ups, Cabinets & Overhead Storage. What a welcoming and open Kitchen! The Eating Counter Bar makes it great for the cook to be part of entertaining. Light & Bright as you have distant views to the Pie-Shape style lot providing approx. 5 Fruit Bearing Trees. More Energy Efficient with Dual-Pane Vinyl Windows. French Doors, Recessed Lights, Granite Counters in Kitchen, Sleek Quartz Counters in the Bathroom, Master Bath Room has Dual Sinks and a Walk-In-Closet. Mirrored Sliding Closet Doors in 3 of the 4 Bedrooms. Enjoy the Style & Durability of Vinyl Plank Water Proof Flooring throughout. Nearly all Systems & Appliances are either Brand New or Newer. Such as Water Heater, Dish Washer, A/C, Heater, Etc... An Entertainers Backyard with a great patio along with freshly installed grass. Rent Includes Gardening. Too many features to list. Immediate Occupancy Available. Landlord is Open to a 6 -to- 12 month Lease. This home is a must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 W Marietta Avenue have any available units?
732 W Marietta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 W Marietta Avenue have?
Some of 732 W Marietta Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 W Marietta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
732 W Marietta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 W Marietta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 732 W Marietta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 732 W Marietta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 732 W Marietta Avenue offers parking.
Does 732 W Marietta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 W Marietta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 W Marietta Avenue have a pool?
No, 732 W Marietta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 732 W Marietta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 732 W Marietta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 732 W Marietta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 W Marietta Avenue has units with dishwashers.
