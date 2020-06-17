6711 E Bonita Court

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

This well-designed St. Albans Ridge home features a great layout to maximize all living spaces, ONE OF THE MOST DESIRABLE LAYOUTS, nestled on a cul-de-sac in the hills of Orange in the exclusive community of Serrano Heights. The area of Serrano Heights features gorgeous surround hills, parks, hiking trails and much more. This beautiful home is a dream and is truly inviting from the moment you see it, with classic elegance in its design and architectural elements, with 5 BR, 4 BA + 2 LOFTS to make into an office/game room/hobby room or den is the ultimate in convenience. Welcoming entry with a sweeping staircase draws you into an incredible layout. Guest will love the private downstairs BR and BA. Formal dining room sits adjacent to living room boast high ceiling, new flooring and is perfect for dinner parties. Enjoy the spacious kitchen complete with large center island, newer stove, new flooring, walk-in pantry, breakfast nook and open to a perfectly sized family room with fireplace & entertainment center. Imagine beginning and ending your day in this generously-sized master BR with double doors and a great walk-in closet. Master BA boasts dual sinks, separate tub & glass-enclosed walk-in shower. Newer carpet, newer Int/Ext paint and newer tile flooring in all BA. Laundry room with sink is conveniently located upstairs. Beautiful backyard with several specialty fruits trees. Attached 3-car garage. Good schools!