Orange, CA
6711 E Bonita Court
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:33 AM

6711 E Bonita Court

6711 E Bonita Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6711 E Bonita Ct, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This well-designed St. Albans Ridge home features a great layout to maximize all living spaces, ONE OF THE MOST DESIRABLE LAYOUTS, nestled on a cul-de-sac in the hills of Orange in the exclusive community of Serrano Heights. The area of Serrano Heights features gorgeous surround hills, parks, hiking trails and much more. This beautiful home is a dream and is truly inviting from the moment you see it, with classic elegance in its design and architectural elements, with 5 BR, 4 BA + 2 LOFTS to make into an office/game room/hobby room or den is the ultimate in convenience. Welcoming entry with a sweeping staircase draws you into an incredible layout. Guest will love the private downstairs BR and BA. Formal dining room sits adjacent to living room boast high ceiling, new flooring and is perfect for dinner parties. Enjoy the spacious kitchen complete with large center island, newer stove, new flooring, walk-in pantry, breakfast nook and open to a perfectly sized family room with fireplace & entertainment center. Imagine beginning and ending your day in this generously-sized master BR with double doors and a great walk-in closet. Master BA boasts dual sinks, separate tub & glass-enclosed walk-in shower. Newer carpet, newer Int/Ext paint and newer tile flooring in all BA. Laundry room with sink is conveniently located upstairs. Beautiful backyard with several specialty fruits trees. Attached 3-car garage. Good schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6711 E Bonita Court have any available units?
6711 E Bonita Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 6711 E Bonita Court have?
Some of 6711 E Bonita Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6711 E Bonita Court currently offering any rent specials?
6711 E Bonita Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6711 E Bonita Court pet-friendly?
No, 6711 E Bonita Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 6711 E Bonita Court offer parking?
Yes, 6711 E Bonita Court offers parking.
Does 6711 E Bonita Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6711 E Bonita Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6711 E Bonita Court have a pool?
No, 6711 E Bonita Court does not have a pool.
Does 6711 E Bonita Court have accessible units?
No, 6711 E Bonita Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6711 E Bonita Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6711 E Bonita Court has units with dishwashers.
