Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fresh, Clean, and Spacious Home, (Duplex ) located in Old Towne Orange.

Great for students, walking distance to Chapman Film school and 8 Blks to main campus.

Central A/C and Heat, in home Laundry. Does not come with a garage, but has driveway and street parking. A small pet will be considered. There is a small yard.

Absolutely No Smokers, No Partiers !