All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 5749 E Creekside Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
5749 E Creekside Avenue
Last updated March 15 2020 at 3:23 AM

5749 E Creekside Avenue

5749 East Creekside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5749 East Creekside Avenue, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
guest parking
Rare Lease Property Available in a Quiet Orange Hills area. Closer to Anaheim Hills off Cannon St. Features Two Bedrooms, One Full Bath, with Dual Sinks Upstairs. A Half Bathroom Downstairs, Indoor Laundry Washer & Dryer Hook ups. Good Sized Living Room, Dinning area, Back Patio Open To Community Green Belt. One Carport Parking, W/ Additional a Permit Parking. Community has Plenty Guest Parking. Wood Flooring throughout, Well Maintained Kitchen Cabinet, Newer Appliances. Resort Like Community Pool Available to Tenants. Ready for Move In

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5749 E Creekside Avenue have any available units?
5749 E Creekside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 5749 E Creekside Avenue have?
Some of 5749 E Creekside Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5749 E Creekside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5749 E Creekside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5749 E Creekside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5749 E Creekside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 5749 E Creekside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5749 E Creekside Avenue offers parking.
Does 5749 E Creekside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5749 E Creekside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5749 E Creekside Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5749 E Creekside Avenue has a pool.
Does 5749 E Creekside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5749 E Creekside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5749 E Creekside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5749 E Creekside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles