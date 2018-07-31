5749 E Creekside Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking pool guest parking

Rare Lease Property Available in a Quiet Orange Hills area. Closer to Anaheim Hills off Cannon St. Features Two Bedrooms, One Full Bath, with Dual Sinks Upstairs. A Half Bathroom Downstairs, Indoor Laundry Washer & Dryer Hook ups. Good Sized Living Room, Dinning area, Back Patio Open To Community Green Belt. One Carport Parking, W/ Additional a Permit Parking. Community has Plenty Guest Parking. Wood Flooring throughout, Well Maintained Kitchen Cabinet, Newer Appliances. Resort Like Community Pool Available to Tenants. Ready for Move In