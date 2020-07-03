All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 536 E. Jefferson Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
536 E. Jefferson Ave.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

536 E. Jefferson Ave.

536 East Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

536 East Jefferson Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Single Story Home in Old Towne Orange 3 BR 1.5 BA - Warm and inviting Old Towne Orange, 3 BR 1.5 BA single story home with hardwood floors, and carpet in one bedroom, newer central A/C in home, ceiling fans and crown molding throughout. Extra-large 20X20 detached bonus room in beautiful spacious backyard. Family room & large living room with a bay front window. Open kitchen with center island with granite countertops, lots of cabinets, gas cooking, built-in microwave oven, dishwasher, and stainless steel sink. Separate formal dining room. Bathroom has separate make-up vanity area, and tub/shower stall. Inside laundry area. Gardener is included.

(RLNE3588352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 E. Jefferson Ave. have any available units?
536 E. Jefferson Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 E. Jefferson Ave. have?
Some of 536 E. Jefferson Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 E. Jefferson Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
536 E. Jefferson Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 E. Jefferson Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 536 E. Jefferson Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 536 E. Jefferson Ave. offer parking?
No, 536 E. Jefferson Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 536 E. Jefferson Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 E. Jefferson Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 E. Jefferson Ave. have a pool?
No, 536 E. Jefferson Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 536 E. Jefferson Ave. have accessible units?
No, 536 E. Jefferson Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 536 E. Jefferson Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 E. Jefferson Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CA
Lake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles