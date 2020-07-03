536 E. Jefferson Ave.

Amenities
Single Story Home in Old Towne Orange 3 BR 1.5 BA - Warm and inviting Old Towne Orange, 3 BR 1.5 BA single story home with hardwood floors, and carpet in one bedroom, newer central A/C in home, ceiling fans and crown molding throughout. Extra-large 20X20 detached bonus room in beautiful spacious backyard. Family room & large living room with a bay front window. Open kitchen with center island with granite countertops, lots of cabinets, gas cooking, built-in microwave oven, dishwasher, and stainless steel sink. Separate formal dining room. Bathroom has separate make-up vanity area, and tub/shower stall. Inside laundry area. Gardener is included.
(RLNE3588352)