506 E Almond Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

STUNNING VICTORIAN HOME ON CORNER LOT IN THE MOST DESIRABLE AREA OF OLD TOWNE ORANGE! WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING THAT THE ORANGE CIRCLE HAS TO OFFER! THIS UNIQUE 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME FEATURES AN UPGRADED KITCHEN, OPEN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM, SEPARATE SITTING AREA, CUSTOM AUTOMATED LIGHTING, INSIDE LAUNDRY IN MUD ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, TONS OF STORAGE SPACE AND MORE! 2 CAR GARAGE AND ONE PARKING SPOT ON DRIVEWAY INCLUDED. THERE IS A STUDIO ABOVE THE GARAGE THAT IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. SHARED ACCESS TO BACK YARD. CUSTOM FIRE PIT WITH BUILT IN SITTING AREA AND FULLY ENCLOSED WRAP AROUND FRONT YARD IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR YOUR USE! ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRICITY INCLUDED IN RENT (INCLUDING GARDENER!). SMALL PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED. THIS HOME IS ONE OF A KIND AND WON'T LAST! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!