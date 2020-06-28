All apartments in Orange
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

4715 E Via La Paloma

4715 East via La Paloma · No Longer Available
Location

4715 East via La Paloma, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful and nicely updated 2 bedroom with 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Great stone look tile floors throughout the living room and entire main level. Cozy brick fireplace in the large living room ideal for big gatherings. Beautiful large kitchen with white cabinets and NEW quartz counter tops. Both bedrooms and one full bath downstairs with a large patio/backyard. Upper main level offers a great deck for BBQ's and entertaining. Community offers a large swimming pool and spa plus a clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 E Via La Paloma have any available units?
4715 E Via La Paloma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 4715 E Via La Paloma have?
Some of 4715 E Via La Paloma's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 E Via La Paloma currently offering any rent specials?
4715 E Via La Paloma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 E Via La Paloma pet-friendly?
No, 4715 E Via La Paloma is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 4715 E Via La Paloma offer parking?
Yes, 4715 E Via La Paloma offers parking.
Does 4715 E Via La Paloma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4715 E Via La Paloma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 E Via La Paloma have a pool?
Yes, 4715 E Via La Paloma has a pool.
Does 4715 E Via La Paloma have accessible units?
No, 4715 E Via La Paloma does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 E Via La Paloma have units with dishwashers?
No, 4715 E Via La Paloma does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

