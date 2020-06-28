Beautiful and nicely updated 2 bedroom with 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Great stone look tile floors throughout the living room and entire main level. Cozy brick fireplace in the large living room ideal for big gatherings. Beautiful large kitchen with white cabinets and NEW quartz counter tops. Both bedrooms and one full bath downstairs with a large patio/backyard. Upper main level offers a great deck for BBQ's and entertaining. Community offers a large swimming pool and spa plus a clubhouse.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4715 E Via La Paloma have any available units?
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
What amenities does 4715 E Via La Paloma have?
Is 4715 E Via La Paloma currently offering any rent specials?
4715 E Via La Paloma is not currently offering any rent specials.