4715 E Via La Paloma

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful and nicely updated 2 bedroom with 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Great stone look tile floors throughout the living room and entire main level. Cozy brick fireplace in the large living room ideal for big gatherings. Beautiful large kitchen with white cabinets and NEW quartz counter tops. Both bedrooms and one full bath downstairs with a large patio/backyard. Upper main level offers a great deck for BBQ's and entertaining. Community offers a large swimming pool and spa plus a clubhouse.