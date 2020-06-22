All apartments in Orange
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
4405 E. Constitution Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

4405 E. Constitution Ave

4405 East Constitution Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4405 East Constitution Avenue, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3BR 2BA Single-Story House w/ 3 Car Garage - Single-story 3BR, 2BA house with beautiful landscaping. Smooth ceilings, wood laminate flooring and plush carpeting, central heat & A/C. Kitchen features quartz countertops, canned lighting and stainless steel appliances, built-in desk area, and in-kitchen eating area. Sliding glass door in kitchen leads to covered patio and private back yard with tall hedges for privacy. Master bedroom has attached bathroom with shower stall. Spacious living room with high ceilings, gas fireplace and dining area. Attached 3 car garage with direct access and opener. Washer and dryer included. Gardener included in the rent. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets- Submit

(RLNE5423604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4405 E. Constitution Ave have any available units?
4405 E. Constitution Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 4405 E. Constitution Ave have?
Some of 4405 E. Constitution Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4405 E. Constitution Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4405 E. Constitution Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 E. Constitution Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4405 E. Constitution Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4405 E. Constitution Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4405 E. Constitution Ave offers parking.
Does 4405 E. Constitution Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4405 E. Constitution Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 E. Constitution Ave have a pool?
No, 4405 E. Constitution Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4405 E. Constitution Ave have accessible units?
No, 4405 E. Constitution Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 E. Constitution Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4405 E. Constitution Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

