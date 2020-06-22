4405 E. Constitution Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3BR 2BA Single-Story House w/ 3 Car Garage - Single-story 3BR, 2BA house with beautiful landscaping. Smooth ceilings, wood laminate flooring and plush carpeting, central heat & A/C. Kitchen features quartz countertops, canned lighting and stainless steel appliances, built-in desk area, and in-kitchen eating area. Sliding glass door in kitchen leads to covered patio and private back yard with tall hedges for privacy. Master bedroom has attached bathroom with shower stall. Spacious living room with high ceilings, gas fireplace and dining area. Attached 3 car garage with direct access and opener. Washer and dryer included. Gardener included in the rent. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets- Submit



(RLNE5423604)