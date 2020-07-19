4207 North Santa Cecilia Street

Amenities

This lovely single family home is located in a wonderful family neighborhood in the city of Orange. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, central heat and air conditioning, washerdryer hookups and a private yard. Upgrades include upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, extensive laminate flooring, recessed lighting, crown moldings, new paint, numerous ceiling fans, professional hardscape, covered porch and covered patio, Located near walking and biking trails, excellent schools, shopping and major freeways, No smoking. Pets will be considered. Owner pays for gardener. Tenant pays all utilities. Available immediately.