Home
/
Orange, CA
/
4207 North Santa Cecilia Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4207 North Santa Cecilia Street

4207 North Santa Cecilia Street · No Longer Available
Location

4207 North Santa Cecilia Street, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely single family home is located in a wonderful family neighborhood in the city of Orange. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car attached garage, central heat and air conditioning, washerdryer hookups and a private yard. Upgrades include upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, extensive laminate flooring, recessed lighting, crown moldings, new paint, numerous ceiling fans, professional hardscape, covered porch and covered patio, Located near walking and biking trails, excellent schools, shopping and major freeways, No smoking. Pets will be considered. Owner pays for gardener. Tenant pays all utilities. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 North Santa Cecilia Street have any available units?
4207 North Santa Cecilia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 4207 North Santa Cecilia Street have?
Some of 4207 North Santa Cecilia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 North Santa Cecilia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4207 North Santa Cecilia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 North Santa Cecilia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4207 North Santa Cecilia Street is pet friendly.
Does 4207 North Santa Cecilia Street offer parking?
Yes, 4207 North Santa Cecilia Street offers parking.
Does 4207 North Santa Cecilia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 North Santa Cecilia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 North Santa Cecilia Street have a pool?
No, 4207 North Santa Cecilia Street does not have a pool.
Does 4207 North Santa Cecilia Street have accessible units?
No, 4207 North Santa Cecilia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 North Santa Cecilia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4207 North Santa Cecilia Street has units with dishwashers.
