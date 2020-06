414 N Clark Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

UPDATED, SPACIOUS AND CHARMING TWO BEDROOM CONDO LOCATED NEAR OLD TOWNE ORANGE. END UNIT WITH NOBODY ABOVE OR BELOW.. CLOSE TO CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY, ORANGE CIRCLE, TRAIN STATION AND ALL THIS COMMUNITY HAS TO OFFER! . UPDATED KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS RANGE AND DISHWASHER WITH REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. DINING AREA WITH SLIDER DOOR THAT LEADS TO LOVELY PATIO. BOTH ROOMY BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS HAVE LARGE CLOSETS. MASTER HAS BALCONY. DETACHED ONE CAR GARAGE AND PLENTY OF EXTRA PARKING. HOA SWIMMING POOL AND OUTDOOR DINING & BBQ AREA.