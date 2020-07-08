All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 6 2020 at 12:44 AM

387 South Shaffer Street

387 South Shaffer Street · No Longer Available
Location

387 South Shaffer Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Old Town Orange Living!!! This unit is conveniently located near to the Orange Plaza which offers lots of shopping, dining, and local businesses. Two bedrooms with one bathroom. Kitchen has been upgraded with brand new counter tops and cabinets. Stainless steel appliances and a separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. This unit has street parking only and there is no garage access.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Applications available online www.7gpropertymanagement.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 387 South Shaffer Street have any available units?
387 South Shaffer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 387 South Shaffer Street currently offering any rent specials?
387 South Shaffer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 South Shaffer Street pet-friendly?
No, 387 South Shaffer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 387 South Shaffer Street offer parking?
No, 387 South Shaffer Street does not offer parking.
Does 387 South Shaffer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 387 South Shaffer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 South Shaffer Street have a pool?
No, 387 South Shaffer Street does not have a pool.
Does 387 South Shaffer Street have accessible units?
No, 387 South Shaffer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 387 South Shaffer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 387 South Shaffer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 387 South Shaffer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 387 South Shaffer Street does not have units with air conditioning.

