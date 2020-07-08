387 South Shaffer Street

Amenities
Old Town Orange Living!!! This unit is conveniently located near to the Orange Plaza which offers lots of shopping, dining, and local businesses. Two bedrooms with one bathroom. Kitchen has been upgraded with brand new counter tops and cabinets. Stainless steel appliances and a separate laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups. This unit has street parking only and there is no garage access.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Applications available online www.7gpropertymanagement.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.