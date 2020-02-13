3733 E Mandeville Place

Amenities
Gorgeous view property set in the sought after security gated HILLCREST ESTATE. 5 Bedrooms 4.5 Baths. Grand entrance with high ceiling. Crown molding and recessed lighting throughout. Completely updated kitchen w/granite counter tops, large central island plus breakfast bar, stainless appliances, and built in Sub-Zero refrigerator. Main floor has a secondary Master bedroom and a bedroom suite and an office. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, the Master Bedroom, and another office. Updated Bathrooms. Great View!!!