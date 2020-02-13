All apartments in Orange
3733 E Mandeville Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3733 E Mandeville Place

3733 East Mandeville Place · No Longer Available
Location

3733 East Mandeville Place, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous view property set in the sought after security gated HILLCREST ESTATE. 5 Bedrooms 4.5 Baths. Grand entrance with high ceiling. Crown molding and recessed lighting throughout. Completely updated kitchen w/granite counter tops, large central island plus breakfast bar, stainless appliances, and built in Sub-Zero refrigerator. Main floor has a secondary Master bedroom and a bedroom suite and an office. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, the Master Bedroom, and another office. Updated Bathrooms. Great View!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3733 E Mandeville Place have any available units?
3733 E Mandeville Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3733 E Mandeville Place have?
Some of 3733 E Mandeville Place's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3733 E Mandeville Place currently offering any rent specials?
3733 E Mandeville Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3733 E Mandeville Place pet-friendly?
No, 3733 E Mandeville Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 3733 E Mandeville Place offer parking?
No, 3733 E Mandeville Place does not offer parking.
Does 3733 E Mandeville Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3733 E Mandeville Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3733 E Mandeville Place have a pool?
No, 3733 E Mandeville Place does not have a pool.
Does 3733 E Mandeville Place have accessible units?
No, 3733 E Mandeville Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3733 E Mandeville Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3733 E Mandeville Place does not have units with dishwashers.
