3733 E Mandeville Place

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Gorgeous view property set in the sought after security gated HILLCREST ESTATE. 5 Bedrooms 4.5 Baths. Grand entrance with high ceiling. Crown molding and recessed lighting throughout. Completely updated kitchen w/granite counter tops, large central island plus breakfast bar, stainless appliances, and built in Sub-Zero refrigerator. Main floor has a secondary Master bedroom and a bedroom suite and an office. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms, the Master Bedroom, and another office. Updated Bathrooms. Great View!!!