352 S Shaffer St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Large 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Condo locates within the heart of Old Towne Orange, near the Plaza and Parks and Chapman University. Central Cooling and Heating A/C. New ceiling fans. New carpet and new paint. Features a Two Car Garage with an enclosed Patio area. Larger Bedrooms with Cathedral Ceilings. Alley Access. Gas Fireplace in Living Room. Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar. Furnished with bar stools. Includes a bar area. Livening room area is furnished with couch. Built in Microwave with newer stove. Large Closets and Private Laundry area in Garage, washer and dryer. This is a must see. Nearby schools include Palmyra Elementary School, Yorba Middle School and Orange High School. Walking distance to Hart park.