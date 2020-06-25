All apartments in Orange
352 S Shaffer St
Last updated June 24 2019 at 7:07 AM

352 S Shaffer St

352 South Shaffer Street · No Longer Available
Location

352 South Shaffer Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Condo locates within the heart of Old Towne Orange, near the Plaza and Parks and Chapman University. Central Cooling and Heating A/C. New ceiling fans. New carpet and new paint. Features a Two Car Garage with an enclosed Patio area. Larger Bedrooms with Cathedral Ceilings. Alley Access. Gas Fireplace in Living Room. Remodeled Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Breakfast Bar. Furnished with bar stools. Includes a bar area. Livening room area is furnished with couch. Built in Microwave with newer stove. Large Closets and Private Laundry area in Garage, washer and dryer. This is a must see. Nearby schools include Palmyra Elementary School, Yorba Middle School and Orange High School. Walking distance to Hart park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 S Shaffer St have any available units?
352 S Shaffer St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 352 S Shaffer St have?
Some of 352 S Shaffer St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 S Shaffer St currently offering any rent specials?
352 S Shaffer St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 S Shaffer St pet-friendly?
No, 352 S Shaffer St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 352 S Shaffer St offer parking?
Yes, 352 S Shaffer St offers parking.
Does 352 S Shaffer St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 352 S Shaffer St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 S Shaffer St have a pool?
No, 352 S Shaffer St does not have a pool.
Does 352 S Shaffer St have accessible units?
No, 352 S Shaffer St does not have accessible units.
Does 352 S Shaffer St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 352 S Shaffer St has units with dishwashers.
