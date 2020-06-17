3434 E Mandeville Place

Amenities

Grand columns and stacked stone bring this grand Hillcrest home to life with unforgettable curb appeal. Boasting panoramic views from the backyard and unrivaled master suite, this custom estate with an open floor plan is equipped with every luxury finish and feature demanded of a dream home. Enter to soaring ceilings, intricately finished stone floors, an expansive living room, dining room, and grand, curved staircase. Truly the heart and soul of the home, the kitchen is an entertainer's dream with unparalleled counter space, two huge islands, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom cabinets, and a wraparound bar. Wide-open to the great room with easy access to the lush backyard, the space is both functional and lavish. A coveted ground level bed and bath, expansive living area, and office complete the first floor. Upstairs, the whole family will enjoy the large bonus room, with access to the secondary bedroom and must-have laundry. A true escape, the expansive master bedroom features gorgeous views from all windows, a fireplace, retreat, sink and counter area, and access to the finely appointed master bath. Finished with custom cabinetry, a soaking tub, oversized seamless shower, and walk-in closet larger than most bedrooms, this master suite leaves nothing to be desired. A heightened level of privacy and opulent amenities are the definitive elements that truly set this exquisite home apart.