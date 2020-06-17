All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 3434 E Mandeville Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
3434 E Mandeville Place
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

3434 E Mandeville Place

3434 East Mandeville Place · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3434 East Mandeville Place, Orange, CA 92867

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 5481 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Grand columns and stacked stone bring this grand Hillcrest home to life with unforgettable curb appeal. Boasting panoramic views from the backyard and unrivaled master suite, this custom estate with an open floor plan is equipped with every luxury finish and feature demanded of a dream home. Enter to soaring ceilings, intricately finished stone floors, an expansive living room, dining room, and grand, curved staircase. Truly the heart and soul of the home, the kitchen is an entertainer's dream with unparalleled counter space, two huge islands, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, custom cabinets, and a wraparound bar. Wide-open to the great room with easy access to the lush backyard, the space is both functional and lavish. A coveted ground level bed and bath, expansive living area, and office complete the first floor. Upstairs, the whole family will enjoy the large bonus room, with access to the secondary bedroom and must-have laundry. A true escape, the expansive master bedroom features gorgeous views from all windows, a fireplace, retreat, sink and counter area, and access to the finely appointed master bath. Finished with custom cabinetry, a soaking tub, oversized seamless shower, and walk-in closet larger than most bedrooms, this master suite leaves nothing to be desired. A heightened level of privacy and opulent amenities are the definitive elements that truly set this exquisite home apart.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3434 E Mandeville Place have any available units?
3434 E Mandeville Place has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3434 E Mandeville Place have?
Some of 3434 E Mandeville Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3434 E Mandeville Place currently offering any rent specials?
3434 E Mandeville Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 E Mandeville Place pet-friendly?
No, 3434 E Mandeville Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 3434 E Mandeville Place offer parking?
Yes, 3434 E Mandeville Place does offer parking.
Does 3434 E Mandeville Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3434 E Mandeville Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 E Mandeville Place have a pool?
No, 3434 E Mandeville Place does not have a pool.
Does 3434 E Mandeville Place have accessible units?
No, 3434 E Mandeville Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 E Mandeville Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3434 E Mandeville Place has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3434 E Mandeville Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity