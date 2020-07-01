341 North Shaffer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking internet access

An impressive, unfurnished, 1936 historical single-family home in the heart of Old Towne Orange, CA. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 2-car driveway parking.



This comfy homes interior features include original oak wood floors, flagstone floor in the kitchen, corner bookcases, new treatments in the living room, and a wood-burning fireplace. Meanwhile, its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, smooth countertops, and refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Nice and cozy, the bedrooms are great spots to unwind. The newly renovated bathroom has a shower. The home has installed ceiling fans, central AC and heating and air conditioning for climate control. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided.



The exterior has an awesome yard and an English garden cool spots for some much-needed R&R. The owner has a vendor that will maintain the yard once a week. The tenant will be responsible for the activation and payment of the alarm system. Nevertheless, the landlord will cover all utilities.



Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking on the property though.



The propertys Walkscore is 86/100 and Bikescore is 76/100. Very Walkable and Bikeable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot and biking is convenient for most trips. Easy Access to the 22, 91, 5, and the 57. This property is just a block away from Chapman University!



Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.



Bus lines:

59 Anaheim Irvine - 0.3 mile

54 Garden Grove Orange - 0.3 mile

453 Orange Transportation Center - St Joseph Hospital - 0.5 mile

56 Garden Grove Orange - 0.5 mile



Rail lines:

Orange County Line - 0.6 mile

Inland Empire OC - 0.6 mile



