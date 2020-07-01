All apartments in Orange
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

341 North Shaffer Street

341 North Shaffer Street · No Longer Available
Location

341 North Shaffer Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Sign the lease before February 15, 2020, and get a $300 one-time, move-in discount!

An impressive, unfurnished, 1936 historical single-family home in the heart of Old Towne Orange, CA. It has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 2-car driveway parking.

This comfy homes interior features include original oak wood floors, flagstone floor in the kitchen, corner bookcases, new treatments in the living room, and a wood-burning fireplace. Meanwhile, its lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinetry, smooth countertops, and refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Nice and cozy, the bedrooms are great spots to unwind. The newly renovated bathroom has a shower. The home has installed ceiling fans, central AC and heating and air conditioning for climate control. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided.

The exterior has an awesome yard and an English garden cool spots for some much-needed R&R. The owner has a vendor that will maintain the yard once a week. The tenant will be responsible for the activation and payment of the alarm system. Nevertheless, the landlord will cover all utilities.

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. No smoking on the property though.

The propertys Walkscore is 86/100 and Bikescore is 76/100. Very Walkable and Bikeable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot and biking is convenient for most trips. Easy Access to the 22, 91, 5, and the 57. This property is just a block away from Chapman University!

Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.

Bus lines:
59 Anaheim Irvine - 0.3 mile
54 Garden Grove Orange - 0.3 mile
453 Orange Transportation Center - St Joseph Hospital - 0.5 mile
56 Garden Grove Orange - 0.5 mile

Rail lines:
Orange County Line - 0.6 mile
Inland Empire OC - 0.6 mile

(RLNE5504265)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

