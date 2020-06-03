338 E. Briardale Avenue #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautifully Upgraded 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Orange - This lovely 2 bed 2 bath upper end unit condo in Orange features a one garage garage, upgraded flooring, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and custom cabinets, master bedroom with walk in closet, central heat and air conditioning and gas fireplace with electric starter. Owner pays for HOA. Garage is a shared garage with other units. Shared washer/dryer room. Available immediately. No cats. Small dogs under 15 pounds will be considered. No smoking. Please contact Sandra at 949.689.7227.



No Cats Allowed



