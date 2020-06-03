All apartments in Orange
338 E. Briardale Avenue #4
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

338 E. Briardale Avenue #4

338 E Briardale Ave
Location

338 E Briardale Ave, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Beautifully Upgraded 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Orange - This lovely 2 bed 2 bath upper end unit condo in Orange features a one garage garage, upgraded flooring, remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and custom cabinets, master bedroom with walk in closet, central heat and air conditioning and gas fireplace with electric starter. Owner pays for HOA. Garage is a shared garage with other units. Shared washer/dryer room. Available immediately. No cats. Small dogs under 15 pounds will be considered. No smoking. Please contact Sandra at 949.689.7227.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4973053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 E. Briardale Avenue #4 have any available units?
338 E. Briardale Avenue #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 338 E. Briardale Avenue #4 have?
Some of 338 E. Briardale Avenue #4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 E. Briardale Avenue #4 currently offering any rent specials?
338 E. Briardale Avenue #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 E. Briardale Avenue #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 338 E. Briardale Avenue #4 is pet friendly.
Does 338 E. Briardale Avenue #4 offer parking?
Yes, 338 E. Briardale Avenue #4 offers parking.
Does 338 E. Briardale Avenue #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 E. Briardale Avenue #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 E. Briardale Avenue #4 have a pool?
No, 338 E. Briardale Avenue #4 does not have a pool.
Does 338 E. Briardale Avenue #4 have accessible units?
No, 338 E. Briardale Avenue #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 338 E. Briardale Avenue #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 E. Briardale Avenue #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
