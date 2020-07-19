3317 E Metcalf Circle

Amenities

This beautiful, spacious, highly upgraded condo is in the centrally located gated community of Huntington association. This beautifully upgraded home has never been a rental before and has been meticulously maintained. Hardwood flooring and travertine floors on the ground level with newer carpet on the second level. Downstairs level is the living room with a cozy fireplace, dining room, kitchen with granite countertops, gas range and eat-in breakfast nook, and powder bath. The bedrooms are on the second floor; large owners' suite with vaulted ceiling, ensuite bathroom with 2 closets and one large walk-in closet and dual sinks. Backing up to an open space gives the home an abundance of light and privacy. 2 car garage with laundry and storage shelves. Refridgerator and washer & dryer are included. Community pool & spa