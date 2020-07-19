All apartments in Orange
3317 E Metcalf Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3317 E Metcalf Circle

3317 East Metcalf Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3317 East Metcalf Circle, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This beautiful, spacious, highly upgraded condo is in the centrally located gated community of Huntington association. This beautifully upgraded home has never been a rental before and has been meticulously maintained. Hardwood flooring and travertine floors on the ground level with newer carpet on the second level. Downstairs level is the living room with a cozy fireplace, dining room, kitchen with granite countertops, gas range and eat-in breakfast nook, and powder bath. The bedrooms are on the second floor; large owners' suite with vaulted ceiling, ensuite bathroom with 2 closets and one large walk-in closet and dual sinks. Backing up to an open space gives the home an abundance of light and privacy. 2 car garage with laundry and storage shelves. Refridgerator and washer & dryer are included. Community pool & spa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 E Metcalf Circle have any available units?
3317 E Metcalf Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 E Metcalf Circle have?
Some of 3317 E Metcalf Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 E Metcalf Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3317 E Metcalf Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 E Metcalf Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3317 E Metcalf Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 3317 E Metcalf Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3317 E Metcalf Circle offers parking.
Does 3317 E Metcalf Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3317 E Metcalf Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 E Metcalf Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3317 E Metcalf Circle has a pool.
Does 3317 E Metcalf Circle have accessible units?
No, 3317 E Metcalf Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 E Metcalf Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3317 E Metcalf Circle has units with dishwashers.
