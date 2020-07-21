All apartments in Orange
Last updated December 19 2019 at 10:10 AM

313 E Lomita Avenue

313 East Lomita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

313 East Lomita Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in an highly sought after Orange neighborhood, within 1 mile to Chapman University and Old Town Orange, this fully remodeled, single level home is an amazing lease opportunity. Offering 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 remodeled bathrooms and a delightful sun room that is great for a family room/bonus room. A beautiful entry welcomes you into an open floor-plan with newer wood-type flooring. The kitchen features granite counter tops, pendant lighting, breakfast bat, wine cooler, pantry and newer appliances. The open floor-plan concept is perfect space for dining, entertaining and relaxing. All bedrooms have good closet space and ceiling fans. Bathrooms have custom cabinets with stone features in the shower/tub. A covered patio and large grassy area is ideal to enjoy your back yard space. Additional upgrades include: newer windows, newer interior and exterior paint and recessed lighting. Plenty of parking in 2 car garage and drive way ** Easy access to shopping, freeways, Chapman University, Old Town Orange, schools and parks. THIS IS A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 E Lomita Avenue have any available units?
313 E Lomita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 E Lomita Avenue have?
Some of 313 E Lomita Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 E Lomita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
313 E Lomita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 E Lomita Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 313 E Lomita Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 313 E Lomita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 313 E Lomita Avenue offers parking.
Does 313 E Lomita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 E Lomita Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 E Lomita Avenue have a pool?
No, 313 E Lomita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 313 E Lomita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 313 E Lomita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 313 E Lomita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 E Lomita Avenue has units with dishwashers.
