313 E Lomita Avenue

Located in an highly sought after Orange neighborhood, within 1 mile to Chapman University and Old Town Orange, this fully remodeled, single level home is an amazing lease opportunity. Offering 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 remodeled bathrooms and a delightful sun room that is great for a family room/bonus room. A beautiful entry welcomes you into an open floor-plan with newer wood-type flooring. The kitchen features granite counter tops, pendant lighting, breakfast bat, wine cooler, pantry and newer appliances. The open floor-plan concept is perfect space for dining, entertaining and relaxing. All bedrooms have good closet space and ceiling fans. Bathrooms have custom cabinets with stone features in the shower/tub. A covered patio and large grassy area is ideal to enjoy your back yard space. Additional upgrades include: newer windows, newer interior and exterior paint and recessed lighting. Plenty of parking in 2 car garage and drive way ** Easy access to shopping, freeways, Chapman University, Old Town Orange, schools and parks. THIS IS A MUST SEE!