3126 N Hearthside Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely darling home in a beautiful tree lined neighborhood of Orange. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has a Master with a 3/4

en-suite, large walk-in closet, new carpet in the bedrooms, wood-like plank flooring throughout hall, family, dining & living room, rustic tile is in front entry, hall, bathrooms & kitchen, ceiling fans in all the bedrooms & family room, formal living room has a floor to ceiling rock fireplace and a dining room with a built-in hutch. Newer stainless Stove, Microwave & dishwasher installed 2 years ago. Inside laundry is in the back of the house where direct access into the garage is located. Talk about STORAGE Galore! The garage is full of cabinets, in addition to the generous storage inside the house. Spacious front & back yards are perfectly manicured & landscaped ... OH, and did I mention the weekly Gardner is included! 1 yr old backyard patio cover is insulated and has can lighting providing the perfect space for outdoor living. The landlord is very attentive to maintaining this property and is working on The exterior has been freshly painted as well! 1 yr old backyard patio cover is insulated and has can lighting.

Tenants are required to carry Renters Insurance. Showings by appointment only.