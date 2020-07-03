All apartments in Orange
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

3126 N Hearthside Street

3126 North Hearthside Street · No Longer Available
Location

3126 North Hearthside Street, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely darling home in a beautiful tree lined neighborhood of Orange. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has a Master with a 3/4
en-suite, large walk-in closet, new carpet in the bedrooms, wood-like plank flooring throughout hall, family, dining & living room, rustic tile is in front entry, hall, bathrooms & kitchen, ceiling fans in all the bedrooms & family room, formal living room has a floor to ceiling rock fireplace and a dining room with a built-in hutch. Newer stainless Stove, Microwave & dishwasher installed 2 years ago. Inside laundry is in the back of the house where direct access into the garage is located. Talk about STORAGE Galore! The garage is full of cabinets, in addition to the generous storage inside the house. Spacious front & back yards are perfectly manicured & landscaped ... OH, and did I mention the weekly Gardner is included! 1 yr old backyard patio cover is insulated and has can lighting providing the perfect space for outdoor living. The landlord is very attentive to maintaining this property and is working on The exterior has been freshly painted as well! 1 yr old backyard patio cover is insulated and has can lighting.
Tenants are required to carry Renters Insurance. Showings by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 N Hearthside Street have any available units?
3126 N Hearthside Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 N Hearthside Street have?
Some of 3126 N Hearthside Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 N Hearthside Street currently offering any rent specials?
3126 N Hearthside Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 N Hearthside Street pet-friendly?
No, 3126 N Hearthside Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 3126 N Hearthside Street offer parking?
Yes, 3126 N Hearthside Street offers parking.
Does 3126 N Hearthside Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3126 N Hearthside Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 N Hearthside Street have a pool?
No, 3126 N Hearthside Street does not have a pool.
Does 3126 N Hearthside Street have accessible units?
No, 3126 N Hearthside Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 N Hearthside Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3126 N Hearthside Street has units with dishwashers.
