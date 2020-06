Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning fireplace microwave

Available 02/01/19 For Rent: Spacious Studio with its Own Entrance - Property Id: 37786



A lovely home on the edge of Villa Park offers a large studio with its own entrance, bath, small kitchen area and air conditioning. Washer/dryer is available. Perfect for single person.



By owner no agents.

Call for viewing appointment at:

Gregg 714- 809-4567 or Linda 714-612-8311

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/37786

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4634039)