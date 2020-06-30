All apartments in Orange
Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:12 AM

3053 N Torrey Pine Lane

3053 Torrey Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3053 Torrey Pine Lane, Orange, CA 92865
Northeast Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
The largest model in the highly desirable Riverbend Community of Orange! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, crown molding, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring, shuttered blinds, an attached 2-car-garage and separate laundry room. Immediately, voluminous ceilings complement the home’s bright and open design as you make your way through the entrance. On the main level, you will find an ideally located bedroom with a full bathroom, perfect for guests. Additionally, located on the main level is the kitchen and spacious living room with a cozy fireplace. The upgraded kitchen includes a breakfast bar, dining nook, beautiful white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Three extra bedrooms are located on the second level of the home including the master. The master bedroom has a large en-suite featuring a dual vanity sink, soaking tub and walk-in shower. The property is located in a community with association privileges that includes Internet, WIFI and an Olympic Pool and Spa. With great surrounding neighborhoods and a short walk away from Steve Ambriz Memorial Park comprised of 10.5 acres with amenities such as barbecues, a shaded “tot lot”, playground, tennis and basketball courts, a baseball field and more! Do not miss out on this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3053 N Torrey Pine Lane have any available units?
3053 N Torrey Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3053 N Torrey Pine Lane have?
Some of 3053 N Torrey Pine Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3053 N Torrey Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3053 N Torrey Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3053 N Torrey Pine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3053 N Torrey Pine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 3053 N Torrey Pine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3053 N Torrey Pine Lane offers parking.
Does 3053 N Torrey Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3053 N Torrey Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3053 N Torrey Pine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3053 N Torrey Pine Lane has a pool.
Does 3053 N Torrey Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 3053 N Torrey Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3053 N Torrey Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3053 N Torrey Pine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

