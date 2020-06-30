3053 N Torrey Pine Lane

Amenities

The largest model in the highly desirable Riverbend Community of Orange! Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, crown molding, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring, shuttered blinds, an attached 2-car-garage and separate laundry room. Immediately, voluminous ceilings complement the home’s bright and open design as you make your way through the entrance. On the main level, you will find an ideally located bedroom with a full bathroom, perfect for guests. Additionally, located on the main level is the kitchen and spacious living room with a cozy fireplace. The upgraded kitchen includes a breakfast bar, dining nook, beautiful white cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Three extra bedrooms are located on the second level of the home including the master. The master bedroom has a large en-suite featuring a dual vanity sink, soaking tub and walk-in shower. The property is located in a community with association privileges that includes Internet, WIFI and an Olympic Pool and Spa. With great surrounding neighborhoods and a short walk away from Steve Ambriz Memorial Park comprised of 10.5 acres with amenities such as barbecues, a shaded “tot lot”, playground, tennis and basketball courts, a baseball field and more! Do not miss out on this great opportunity!