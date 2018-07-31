All apartments in Orange
2979 N Orange Olive
Last updated August 26 2019 at 6:44 AM

2979 N Orange Olive

2979 N Orange Olive Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2979 N Orange Olive Rd, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Tucked away in the quaint area of Orange Olive, this upstairs unit has 2 bedrooms 1.5 Bath features central air, a private yard, 1 car garage plus an outdoor parking space. Kitchen featuring Samsung appliances, including free-standing gas stove, dishwasher, dual door refrigerator, blue pearl granite counter tops with stainless sink and wood-like tile floors. Recessed lighting. In complex laundry room. Occupancy, 1 year lease minimum, sorry, no pets.
Property showings on or after 08/01/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2979 N Orange Olive have any available units?
2979 N Orange Olive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2979 N Orange Olive have?
Some of 2979 N Orange Olive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2979 N Orange Olive currently offering any rent specials?
2979 N Orange Olive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2979 N Orange Olive pet-friendly?
No, 2979 N Orange Olive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2979 N Orange Olive offer parking?
Yes, 2979 N Orange Olive offers parking.
Does 2979 N Orange Olive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2979 N Orange Olive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2979 N Orange Olive have a pool?
No, 2979 N Orange Olive does not have a pool.
Does 2979 N Orange Olive have accessible units?
No, 2979 N Orange Olive does not have accessible units.
Does 2979 N Orange Olive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2979 N Orange Olive has units with dishwashers.
