2979 N Orange Olive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Tucked away in the quaint area of Orange Olive, this upstairs unit has 2 bedrooms 1.5 Bath features central air, a private yard, 1 car garage plus an outdoor parking space. Kitchen featuring Samsung appliances, including free-standing gas stove, dishwasher, dual door refrigerator, blue pearl granite counter tops with stainless sink and wood-like tile floors. Recessed lighting. In complex laundry room. Occupancy, 1 year lease minimum, sorry, no pets.

Property showings on or after 08/01/19