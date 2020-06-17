2912 N Maple Tree Dr.

Amenities
Spacious 4 Bed Ranch Style Home with Spectacular View - Spacious ranch style house in Orange CA with a spectacular view of Anaheim Stadiums, Knott's Berry Farm and Disneyland. Enjoy the twinkle of City lights all the way to Newport Beach with the nightly sparkle of Disney's pyrotechnic fireworks display. Quiet & peaceful neighborhood. 2,112 square feet of an easily managed single story, well-maintained space, that sits on a 0.36-acre lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Private master bedroom with access to the back yard, private pool, and amazing views. The back patio extends off Master, living room and all the way to the other side of the house at the garage and kitchen areas. Private in-ground pool. Flooring is a combination of new carpet and tile. Nearby schools include Orange Hills, Futures Academy, Anaheim Hills and Trinity Lutheran Christian. Nearby Eisenhower Park, Olive Park, and Belmont Park. Great Neighborhood! Great House! Great Landlord lol! Great Opportunity for a renter!
Call Anthony at (818) 309-8341.
Utilities:
Gardener and Pool Service
Appliances:
6 Burner Stove
Refrigerator
Microwave
Water Heater
Gas Dryer Hookup
Washer Hookup
Application Fee: $35.00
Duration of Lease: 1 Yr Minimum
Available on: June 05, 2019
(RLNE4943284)