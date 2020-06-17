All apartments in Orange
2912 N Maple Tree Dr.
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

2912 N Maple Tree Dr

2912 North Maple Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2912 North Maple Tree Drive, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bed Ranch Style Home with Spectacular View - Spacious ranch style house in Orange CA with a spectacular view of Anaheim Stadiums, Knott's Berry Farm and Disneyland. Enjoy the twinkle of City lights all the way to Newport Beach with the nightly sparkle of Disney's pyrotechnic fireworks display. Quiet & peaceful neighborhood. 2,112 square feet of an easily managed single story, well-maintained space, that sits on a 0.36-acre lot and features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Private master bedroom with access to the back yard, private pool, and amazing views. The back patio extends off Master, living room and all the way to the other side of the house at the garage and kitchen areas. Private in-ground pool. Flooring is a combination of new carpet and tile. Nearby schools include Orange Hills, Futures Academy, Anaheim Hills and Trinity Lutheran Christian. Nearby Eisenhower Park, Olive Park, and Belmont Park. Great Neighborhood! Great House! Great Landlord lol! Great Opportunity for a renter!

Call Anthony at (818) 309-8341.

Utilities:
Gardener and Pool Service

Appliances:
6 Burner Stove
Refrigerator
Microwave
Water Heater
Gas Dryer Hookup
Washer Hookup

Application Fee: $35.00
Duration of Lease: 1 Yr Minimum
Available on: June 05, 2019

(RLNE4943284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2912 N Maple Tree Dr have any available units?
2912 N Maple Tree Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 N Maple Tree Dr have?
Some of 2912 N Maple Tree Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 N Maple Tree Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2912 N Maple Tree Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 N Maple Tree Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2912 N Maple Tree Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2912 N Maple Tree Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2912 N Maple Tree Dr offers parking.
Does 2912 N Maple Tree Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 N Maple Tree Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 N Maple Tree Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2912 N Maple Tree Dr has a pool.
Does 2912 N Maple Tree Dr have accessible units?
No, 2912 N Maple Tree Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 N Maple Tree Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 N Maple Tree Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

